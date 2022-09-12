Review: Elsinore Players debuts with intense drama masterfully acted

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” – the Tony Award-winning play from the early 1960s by Edward Albee – is now on stage through Sept. 25, thanks to Elsinore Players, a brand-new theater group in Elgin whose company “heartbeat” is to “challenge and entertain.”

With outstanding, emotionally draining performances elicited from its four-person cast, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” definitely challenges and entertains you, especially if you’re an adult who’s ready for a meaty, intense drama.

If you saw the Oscar-winning Elizabeth Taylor-Richard Burton movie of the same name, but have never seen the raw, live emotions of the stage play, or if – like me – you’re approaching this with the fresh eyes of someone who hasn’t experienced the twists and turns of the play or movie, trust me – this is a must-see. Even if you’ve seen the play, you haven’t seen this production, which provides you an up-close view of a master class in acting in – of all places – the basement of a church.

The play begins as George and Martha arrive home at 2 a.m. from a party hosted by Martha’s father. George (Jamie Ewing of Crystal Lake) is a university history professor. His wife, Martha (Lori Rohr of Palatine), is the daughter of the university president. Martha reminds George that despite the late hour, a young professor from another department and his wife are coming over for drinks because: “Daddy said we should be nice to them.”

Before the guests arrive, we experience a teaser of what George and Martha’s marriage is like: the numerous partially full glasses of liquor scattered around the set give us an accurate idea that the liquor flows freely in their home, and the dialogue shows that their passion for each other (“I want a big sloppy kiss,” “If I kiss you, I get all excited”) can quickly turn to anger and resentment (“You make me puke”).

When new biology professor Nick (Brian Fleming of Chicago) and his wife, Honey (Audrey Gniech of Algonquin), do show up, they find themselves getting sucked into the manipulative mind games of their hosts, with the events of the next several hours (condensed into Albee’s three acts) unveiling the secrets, faults and lies of all four characters.

There is much to praise in this 3-hour-20-minute play (with two intermissions) and only a few caveats to keep in mind if you go to one of the remaining performances.

First, the reasons “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” gets my highest recommendation:

The actors. Ewing and Rohr, founding ensemble members of Elsinore Players, give 150% of their abilities to this show, and are ably supported by Fleming and Gniech. Under the excellent direction of Thomas Neumann, the artistic director of Elsinore, these characters are fully three-dimensional people, and the audience – only a few feet away – is guaranteed to squirm in its seats. This cast runs the gamut from being playful to flirtatious to drunk to angry to probing to – in the case of George and Martha – full of bile and cruelty that have been building up inside for years.

Albee’s amazing plot and dialogue. At its core, you have two couples gathering at a home in the wee hours of the morning to get to know each other better and share some drinks. But the “games” that they play together aren’t poker or Monopoly – the long-lasting effects of this “game night” run far beyond inevitable hangovers. And when you have lines ranging from: “Martha’s changing? She hasn’t changed for me in years” to “I am not a monster!,” the audience never knows whether it’s going to laugh or gasp from one moment to the next.

The realistic action made possible because of the excellent work by Amber Wuttke, the intimacy/violence director who got this cast to a level of comfort with uncomfortable parts of the plot.

The caveats? If you can’t walk up/down a flight of stairs, don’t get tickets – at present, the church basement isn’t accessible via an elevator or other entrance. Also, profanity is used at various times in the script, and the subject matter/length of the play make it appropriate for adults, not children. Finally, even though the audience is very close, occasional lines of dialogue are said a bit too softly to easily hear, including one key realization uttered by Nick (Fleming) late in the third act.

Those are my only words of caution. If you want to support a new ensemble that seeks to “lay bare what you thought was hidden and reveal all in one night of theater,” then don’t be one of the three little pigs: open the door to this “Woolf.”

• Paul Lockwood is a singer, local theater actor, Grace Lutheran Church (Woodstock) and Toastmasters member, occasional theater reviewer, podcaster, columnist and past president of TownSquare Players. He’s lived in Woodstock for more than 21 years.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

WHERE: First United Methodist Church, 216 E. Highland Ave., Elgin

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 25

INFORMATION: Tickets at waovw.eventbrite.com