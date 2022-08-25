Review: Excellent ‘Wreck’ cast on emotional roller coaster

Common knowledge dictates that a play is meant to be performed, not read. Actors and directors possess that undeniable knowledge and performance experience – and perhaps make the best playwrights. On Friday, director and nouveau playwright Kevin Wiczer proved that point. His play “Wreck” premiered at Theatre Ellipsis, a new theater company in Palatine founded by Mark Stickney (coincidentally half of the two-man cast).

Wiczer has been directing shows since 2007; “Wreck” is Wiczer’s second written play. His first, “A Man of No Opinion,” was part of Kevin Pollack’s 2020 New Works Virtual Festival, and starred Kathleen Turner.

Wiczer states that writing “Wreck” was a challenge. He wanted his play to consist of only two men on the stage, dealing with a “roller coaster of emotions.” In his drama, themes of survival, loss, self-concept, trust and the destruction of the human soul are evident.

He also admits “Wreck” was created during an angry time in his life. He had seen a beautiful wedding video from the LGBTQI+ community, and below were posted awful comments of hate. “It angered me to see something so special suddenly tainted by such awful and hideous comments. I was extremely upset, being in the community myself, and all I could think about was the want to be accepted, and how it must be nice to be able to get married to the person you love and not be looked down upon or treated badly. So I created a place where acceptance was a major theme.” The deserted island setting was much more of a comedic inspiration – thanks to an episode of TV’s “Golden Girls” about a shipwreck on an island.

“Wreck’s” plot? After a plane crash near the Bahamas, two survivors wash up on the shore of a deserted island; working together to survive, they also combat their pasts.

The cast of characters? Two men portrayed by extremely talented actors Dane Strange and Mark Stickney. Wiczer has cast well, and written two well-defined characters; Strange and Stickney make them distinctly their own. They are constantly onstage; Wiczer’s dialogue is rich and contemporary, and he does include humorous lines to ease the tension. (Watch out for the myth of eating spiders and the “American Idol” singing!) Both actors are expressive – vocally, physically and facially; they are always in the moment, and both are extremely believable. But be forewarned: Just like being at a tennis match, your head will swivel from one actor to the other as you don’t want to miss a single facial reaction on either.

Strange is a physically toned and vibrant actor; he personifies the consequence of being “wrecked” from honesty. Luckily, his character not only rescues Stickney’s character, but finds a backpack filled with water bottles, nail scissors, a pair of reading glasses, and a snack bag of peanuts.

Stickney’s character has a wounded leg, and you won’t doubt that injury for a minute. He personifies affability, but also the reason why labels exist (“because we don’t understand”). His descent into madness is well played and disturbing.

Both these actors clearly illustrate the fear of hurting others, and have lived their lies; the developing relationship is magnetic because of their talents and Wiczer’s writing.

His direction keeps the dialogue-driven production well paced. The simple and functional scenic design by Kris Miller and Mark Stickney makes the stage area suggestive, with palm trees, fronds, rocks and sticks, while Jeff Polin’s sound and light designs enhance the deserted island setting.

Wiczer admits there are four other plays he’s “trying to get out into the world,” and as exciting and frightening as it must be to see your words come to life at rehearsal and before an audience, it also must be tremendously satisfying. Wiczer has the gift of being able to write a play that makes you think and appreciate. I can’t wait for his next one.

• Regina Belt-Daniels never strays too far from the sound of applause. A performer since the first grade, she currently is directing “I Hate Hamlet” for the Elgin Theatre Company, and serves on the theater boards of RCLPC and It’s Showtime. When not traveling with her husband, she can be found backstage, onstage or in the audience.

