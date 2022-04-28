Righteous Brothers’ Bill Medley to appear on ‘It’s Showtime with Rikki Lee’ on Huntley radio

HUNTLEY – In anticipation of a concert by The Righteous Brothers, singing star Bill Medley appears for an interview on “It’s Showtime with Rikki Lee,” broadcast at 3 p.m. Friday, April 29, on WHRU radio in Huntley, a news release stated.

The Righteous Brothers will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in the Des Plaines Theatre, redone by Ron Onesti, who also operates the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles.

The singing duo is known for such hits as “Unchained Melody,” “You Lost That Loving Feeling,” “Ebb Tide,” “Little Latin Lupe Lu,” “Soul & Inspiration,” “Rock and Roll Heaven” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

The WHRU station can be found on the radio dial at 101.5 FM. The show’s host, Rikki Lee Travolta, conducts the 30-minute interview. Those outside the listening area can stream the show or listen to it as a podcast at www.HuntleyRadio.com.

Medley will discuss the formation of The Righteous Brothers with Bobby Hatfield, how the duo got their classic name, and who their musical inspirations were. The interview also gives Medley the floor to reflect on some of his greatest successes in the entertainment industry.

The Righteous Brothers were nominated for two Grammy Awards for “You Lost That Loving Feeling” in 1965, and the re-recording of “Unchained Melody” in 1991. The duo was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

Outside of The Righteous Brothers, Medley won an Oscar and a Grammy for his duet “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” with Jennifer Warnes for the “Dirty Dancing” soundtrack. He also recorded the song “Friday Night’s a Great Night for Football” for the Bruce Willis action movie “The Last Boy Scout,” the closing theme “Most of All You” from the film “Major League,” and the theme song for the television series “Just the Ten of Us.”

Bobby Hatfield, Medley’s original partner in The Righteous Brothers, died in 2003‚ shortly after the duo’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. After years of successful solo work, Medley reformed The Righteous Brothers with tenor Bucky Heard in 2016. Medley’s daughter, McKenna, also joins her father on stage for the iconic duet “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.”

For tickets to the May 6 concert, contact the Des Plaines Theatre at 630-962-7000 or order online at www.DesPlainesTheatre.com.