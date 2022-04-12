Review: ‘Sound of Music’ charms as enduring classic

Since its formation in 2019, Theatre 121 has done an excellent job offering a mix of classic plays and musicals along with exciting newer works. You don’t get much more classic than Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” – the production now playing to cheering audiences at McHenry County’s revered Woodstock Opera House.

Featuring music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a script by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, “The Sound of Music” opened on Broadway in 1959. The story is based on a 1949 memoir of Maria von Trapp. It details how Maria’s ambitions to become a nun are tested when she becomes the beloved governess for the seven children of widowed Austrian submarine commander Captain Georg von Trapp. Eventually, she and the captain fall in love.

Featuring such memorable songs as “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “My Favorite Things,” “The Sound of Music” won the Tony Award for Best Musical. Mary Martin won the Tony for Best Actress for her role as Maria, and Patricia Neway won the statue for Best Featured Actress for her performance as the Mother Abbess.

“The Sound of Music” was adapted to film in 1965, winning five Academy Awards including Best Picture. Starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, the film is still considered one of the most commercially successful features of all time.

There is really no argument – whether it’s on stage, on television, or on silver screen, “The Sound of Music” is one of the most beloved musicals. The keys to a strong production are a charismatic actress in the role of Maria and a collection of young talents as Captain von Trapp’s seven angel-voiced children. Director Aaron Gomez has found just the right players to fill these needs.

In the starring role of Maria, you don’t find a much more beautifully voiced choice than Sophie Blea. With a twinkle in her eye, Blea wins over the audience early on and carries the show. She has a voice that easily could be singing the classical compositions of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, but she understands the nuanced differences between musical theater and opera and delivers just the right timbre for a delightful evening.

Theatre 121 presents "The Sound of Music" at the Woodstock Opera House. (Photo provided by Christy Sturm Photography)

Blea is not just a divine singer, she is also a very capable actress. She is at her best opposite the children – who are all amazing. Pixie-like Juliana Hake plays oldest child Liesl, Will Madigan gives us an always thinking Friedrich, Sophie Stabenow is endearing as Louisa, Evan Mai’s Kurt is quite the charming young man, Rosemary Heckard is a scene-stealer as Brigitta, Autumn Braxton is pure charisma as Marta, and Ruth Dougherty is cute as a button as youngest child Gretl von Trapp.

Theatre 121 presents "The Sound of Music" at the Woodstock Opera House. (Photo provided by Christy Sturm Photography)

The scenes featuring Blea and the children are the highlights of the show. Also very impressive are the nuns from the Nonnberg Abbey. The musical opens with an a cappella number by the nuns, and it sets the tone for a night that features some great voices. In particular, Brandy Braxton is phenomenal as Mother Abbess. Holly O’Hair as Sister Margaretta, Janelle Graf as Sister Sophia, and Judy Thatcher as Sister Berthe are all also very enjoyable.

Other members of the principal cast include Scott Laudick as a very stoic Captain Georg von Trapp, Riley Beckett as Rolf – a young man torn by the conflicting politics of World War II-era Austria, Laura Laudick as husband-hunting Elsa Schraeder, and Justin Charles as family friend “Uncle” Max Detweiler.

The supporting cast includes Jeff Graf, Bridget Belcastro, Travis Greuel, Roger Zawacki, Geoffrey Lindow, Jacqueline Falbo, Melanie Johnson, Kaitlyn Kinsch, Tracey Lanman, Addyson Rebman, Kae Schaefer and Kelsey Waughon.

“The Sound of Music” typically is done with huge, regal sets. However, for this new Theatre 121 mounting, director Gomez and production coordinator Roger Zawacki came up with a wonderfully creative minimalist set. This allows for very quick scene changes, which can definitely enhance the enjoyment factor for audiences. It works really well.

Choreography is by Bridget Kuehnert and Daren Walsh. The dance is lively and will remind audiences of what they came to expect from the movie.

Musical director Alayna DeVar has done exceptional work making sure the actors know their songs. The talented orchestra features Andrew Luzwick, Karen Stein, Brian Anderson, Kristin Sheets, Rich Nielsen, Anika Engberg, William Taylor, Larry Rulan, Emerich Parpart and Andrew Sonderstrom. DeVar serves as conductor, with Anna Zaino as associate conductor.

There were some microphone issues on opening night, and one complaint overheard from multiple members of the audience related to sound mix in that the actors at times couldn’t be heard above the orchestra. These are minor details that should be easy enough to adjust for future performances.

Production staff include props manager Elaine Cashmore, set construction foreman and scenic artist Lisa Dawson, costume designer Carol Foreman, technical coordinator Tom Hermanson, lighting designer Deb Holman, set dresser Chris Woodall, and stage manager/assistant director Tracey Lanman.

• Rikki Lee Travolta has been involved in the entertainment industry since childhood. He is currently the producer of “The Polish Cooking Show” on PBS, and the host of the popular radio show “It’s Showtime with Rikki Lee” on 101.5 FM WHRU. In the 1990s, he was brought to Chicago as the headliner of the smash hit “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding.” He has taught on the college level, and is active as a performer in film, television, and stage, having received two Best Actor nominations in the Broadway World Chicago Theatre Awards.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “The Sound of Music” presented by Theatre 121

WHERE: Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

WHEN: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sunday (not Easter) through April 24; also 2 p.m. Saturday matinees April 16 and 23

COST: Adult tickets range from $20 to $26, student and senior tickets from $18 to $24

INFORMATION: 815-338-5300, www.WoodstockOperaHouse.com