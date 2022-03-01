Review: Hats off to Theatre 121′s ‘Noises Off’ comedy

On Saturday, I had the distinct pleasure of seeing a production of “Noises Off” at the Woodstock Opera House, presented by Theatre 121, a resident company at the venue. Having never seen the hit comedy before, I relished the pleasure of watching it for the first time for the purpose of this review.

Deceptively simple, the premise involves various points in the traveling production of a play, from the final rehearsal, to a backstage look at the show in the middle of its run, to one of the last performances by the band of itinerant actors. This reviewer has always mused about being part of a production, and in watching this play got a bit of a taste of what fun and hi-jinks could occur.

The audience is drawn in during Act 1, as the actors leave the stage and come out into the house. Have no fear, no one from the audience is specifically pulled out to participate in the performance. As noted above, the actors are in the final rehearsal before opening night of a play called “Nothing On.” The audience watches as many of the details of this play within a play are worked out, during which various on- and off-stage relationships between the troupe members come to light. I highly recommend you pay close attention, as the rest of that production plays out a bit like the old card game Concentration, in that the more you recall, the more of the inside humor you’ll appreciate in the coming two acts.

To make the set work for the audience’s shifting physical perspective of the action, versatile barely begins to describe the design. With just a few whirring sounds heard behind the curtain between acts, things change 180 degrees, literally.

Each and every member of the cast provided an outstanding performance. And while I don’t want to provide any spoilers, it’s important to note that the actors had to play their roles as if they were just getting their parts together, although they obviously had been rehearsing for a long time. To make it still appear spontaneous to the audience is no mean feat. The pantomime that appears in Act 2 was among my favorite parts of the production. I also enjoyed scenes involving the desperate need to improvise onstage and the physical humor that was acrobatically well executed in Act 3.

The contact lens scene took me back to the 1970s, when lenses were made of glass, and when someone lost one, the whole room froze, and went on the hunt.

After I had seen the production, I did do some research, and although “Noises Off” is noted as a 1982 play (later made into a 1992 movie), it originally was conceived by author Michael Frayn in 1970. The set and the production held true to the time frame noted.

A word to the wise regarding some logistics encountered upon admittance to the theater. The Opera House’s policy at the time of this reviewer’s attendance was that masks were required, and that proof of vaccination had to be presented. The party entering before mine had one of four lacking proof of vaccination, and therefore was refused entry. With the state mandate rolling back, do check with the Opera House specifically as to what will or will not be needed, as it can still determine its own requirements. You don’t want to be turned back from such a wonderful production for forgetting a piece of paper at home.

I highly recommend this rollicking show. It is an evening of fun, comedy and manic merriment as “Noises Off” puts on a play within a play to double the pleasure.

• Ernest Varga lives with his wife, Karen, in rural McHenry County, having moved there from the suburbs of Chicago. They both have always had a love of live performances, and met at the Woodstock Opera House.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Theatre 121 presents “Noises Off”

WHERE: Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

WHEN: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays through March 13

COST: $20 to $26 for adults, $18 to $24 for students and seniors

INFORMATION: 815-338-5300, www.theatre121.org, www.woodstockoperahouse.com