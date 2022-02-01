Review: ‘The Game’s Afoot’ a delightful antidote to winter

I have a confession to make. I am a longtime fan of the prolific American playwright Ken Ludwig (28 plays and musicals). That’s why I jumped at the opportunity to review “The Game’s Afoot, or Holmes for the Holidays,” Elgin Theatre Company’s current production.

Winner of the 2012 Edgar Award for Best Play, it’s a thriller, it’s a farce, it’s full of twists and turns along with a lot of laughter as homage is paid to a real historical figure, William Gillette, or as Ludwig describes him: “a true American eccentric.” Gillette was an actor, playwright and stage manager who reportedly played Sherlock Holmes more than 1,300 times over a 30-year period, including radio appearances and even a 1916 silent film. And by the way, the castle Ludwig sets “The Game’s Afoot” in really does exist. You can visit the hilltop Gillette castle in Hadlyme in Connecticut.

All the elements of a tantalizing mystery are present: murders, intrigue, romantic entanglements, storms, blackouts and, naturally, a seance. (Agatha Christie would be ever so proud of this play.) Broadway actor William Gillette is in his Connecticut castle recovering from a gunshot wound. It appears a hidden assailant fired on him at the closing of his long-running play. (All is revealed in the opening’s mini-play within the play.)

It’s Christmas Eve in 1936. Gillette has invited his fellow cast members (and suspects) for a weekend of revelry and revelation to his newly built fortress of secret rooms, malfunctioning closets, and tricky walls. He hopes to reveal who his attacker is and the motive. Gillette also has invited a notorious theater critic who is writing a profile of him for Vanity Fair. Soon, a body turns up – stabbed on Gillette’s couch. But before Gillette can take on his Sherlock Holmes persona to solve the murder, a bumbling yet seriously sincere inspector rings the doorbell and the game’s afoot.

Director Thomas Neumann has cast well, and also is responsible for the period costumes and props. Despite a lengthy first act, he’s maintained a welcome and, at times, very precise pacing throughout – tricky to do with a farce.

Jamie Ewing stars as William Gillette, and he’s ideal. He’s a clever, incredibly attractive actor – quite the dashing persona with a melodious voice. Ewing knows how to be both funny and passionate, and makes Gillette a formidable dynamo.

And what a supporting cast! Lori Rohr plays Aggie, the favored actress of Gillette’s theatrical ensemble. She’s also known as the recently married Merry Widow of Manhattan. (Yes, that’s a clue!) Rohr plays Aggie with grace, coolness, and a later dark side. Audrey Giech’s Madge is wry and outspoken; her husband Felix’s activities might have given her that sharp tongue. And poor Matt Hellyer’s Simon takes several slaps to that handsome face among the pratfalls; he’s definitely a charmer.

Trace Gamache doesn’t make an appearance until act two in the middle of the night and during a storm no less, but plays an engaging, eager, bumbling, very quirky and exuberant Inspector Goring who also happens to be a big fan of Felix’s. Think Columbo with a German accent: “Order from chaos is what I do.” Trevor Wilson’s matinee idol Felix comes alive in the latter half of act one and brilliantly in act two as he conspires with Gillette to hide a body and attempts to save face with his wife. Wilson is a subtle, strong character actor who’s not afraid to go over the top.

This is an attractive ensemble that maintains a strong chemistry and obvious trust, given all the physical action required. Thanks to Neumann’s direction, they are all thoroughly enjoyable.

Amber Dow (right) plays the venomous theater critic Daria Chase. (Photo provided)

But it is Amber Dow, resplendent in her rhinestones and black couture as Daria Chase (aka the blackmailing, bullying, gossipy theater critic), who steals the show. Dow’s expressive face, extremely dramatic demeanor, magnificent vocals, and superb physicality provide continued interest and entertainment. She is a self-proclaimed “sorceress with one wave of the pen,” and the ensemble recounts in pain her reviews. Daria likened Felix to a “lump of roast beef,” and said Madge played Ophelia “like a worried hamster” – well, you get the point, she’s venomous.

You can understand why the troupe can’t believe William has invited her to their Christmas weekend. The seance scene and her literal chase of Felix prove Dow is a supremely skilled actress.

But hold on; Dow does have some serious competition in the show-stealing arena from Janette Jacobs, who portrays Gillette’s loyal mother, Martha. Jacobs is just perfect. She looks the part, she delivers lines mom-style with sincerity, directness and just the right amount of underlying dottiness. And it is the character of Martha, determinedly voiced by Jacobs, who probably sums up Daria best: “She is evil, she is ruthless – she is a theater critic for God’s sake!” (Ouch!)

Despite its many twists and turns, you don’t have to be a Sherlock to figure out most of the plot of “The Game’s Afoot,” and you’ll have a good time doing it. Amid the winter and pandemic doldrums, the Elgin Theatre Company provides a hilarious respite with this whodunit. Thank you!

[The show runs two hours and 25 minutes with one intermission. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Sunday performances are sign-acted for people with hearing impairment. Masks and proof of vaccination (or negative test) are required.]

• Regina Belt-Daniels has directed five of Ken Ludwig’s plays, and has seen most of them to date. A retired Raue Center For The Arts Board member, she currently serves on the RCLPC and It’s Showtime theater boards. When not attending live theater, she can be found traveling with her husband, teaching, acting, and writing letters of gushing admiration to Ken Ludwig.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Elgin Theatre Company’s “The Game’s Afoot, or Holmes for the Holidays”

WHERE: Elgin Art Showcase, 164 Division St., downtown Elgin, on eighth floor of high-rise

WHEN: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 13

COST: $20 for adults, $18 for students and seniors

INFORMATION: 847-741-0532, email tickets@inil.com, elgin-theatre.org

