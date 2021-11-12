The 10 best pizza places in McHenry County

Here are the top 10 places to get your slice of pie in McHenry County as voted by our readers in 2021 Best of the Fox. Which is your favorite?
La Pizza Via
Address: 914 IL Route 22, Fox River Grove, IL 60021
Contact: Phone - 224-888-8100
Hours: Sunday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday - Closed, Tuesday - Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday: Noon to 9 p.m.
Social Media: Facebook - La Pizza Via, Twitter - @LaPizzaVia, Instagram - lapizzavia
That’s Amore Pizza
Contact: Phone - 815-444-7200
Hours: Sunday-Friday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday: Noon – 9 p.m.
Social Media: Facebook - That’s Amore Pizza. Twitter - @pizzathatsamore
Georgio’s Chicago Pizzeria & Pub
Address: 75 E Woodstock St., Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Contact: Phone - 815-459-8888
Hours: Sun. - Thurs. 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Fri. and Sat. 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Social Media: Facebook - Georgio’s Chicago Pizzeria & Pub. Twitter - @georgiospizza1. YouTube - Georgio’s Chicago Pizzeria & Pub
Napoli Pizza Place
Address: 135 Washington Street, Woodstock, Illinois
Contact: Phone 815-338-2430
Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Social Media: Napoli Pizza Place - Woodstock
Goal Line Sports Bar & Grill
Address: 85 Brink St Crystal Lake, IL
Contact: Phone 815-893-0231
Social Media: Facebook - Goal Line Sports Bar & Grill Inc.
Lou Malnati’s Pizza
Address: Multiple locations in Illinois, Arizona, Wisconsin and Indiana. Click here for a list of locations, hours and contact information.
Social Media: Facebook - Lou Malnati’s. Twitter - @LouMalnatis. Instagram - loumalnatis. YouTube - Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria
Rosati’s Pizza
Address: Multiple locations around United States. Click here to search locations, contact information and hours.
Social Media: Facebook - Rosati’s Pizza. Twitter - @myrosatis. Instagram - myrosatis. TikTok - myrosatis
Dino’s Pizza & Pasta
Address: 6 Miller Road Lake In The Hills, IL
Hours: Mon–Thurs 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., Fri-Sat 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Contact: Phone - 847-658-3300
Social Media: Facebook - Dino’s Pizza & Pasta. Instagram - dinospizzalith.
Nick’s Pizza and Pub
Address: 856 Pyott Road Crystal Lake, IL
Contact: Phone - 815-356-5550
Hours: Curbside, Delivery & Catering - Sunday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Indoor & Outdoor Dining - Wednesday & Thursday: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday & Tuesday: Closed
Social Media: Facebook - Nick’s Pizza & Pub. Twitter - @Nickspizza.
Uncle Jerry’s Pizza Company
Address: 133 W. Main Street Cary, IL
Contact: Phone - 224-888-8663
Hours: Monday CLOSED, Tuesday - Thursday 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., Friday - Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m., Sunday - 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Social Media: Facebook - Uncle Jerry’s Pizza Company
