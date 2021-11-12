The 10 best pizza places in McHenry County

Here are the top 10 places to get your slice of pie in McHenry County as voted by our readers in 2021 Best of the Fox. Which is your favorite?

La Pizza Via was voted best pizza by our readers in McHenry County Best of the Fox for 2021. (Photo from La Pizza Via Facebook page)

Address: 914 IL Route 22, Fox River Grove, IL 60021

Contact: Phone - 224-888-8100

Hours: Sunday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday - Closed, Tuesday - Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday: Noon to 9 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - La Pizza Via, Twitter - @LaPizzaVia, Instagram - lapizzavia

That's Amore Pizza was voted as one of the best pizza places by voters. (Photo from That's Amore Pizza Facebook page)

Contact: Phone - 815-444-7200

Hours: Sunday-Friday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday: Noon – 9 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - That’s Amore Pizza. Twitter - @pizzathatsamore

Address: 75 E Woodstock St., Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Contact: Phone - 815-459-8888

Hours: Sun. - Thurs. 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Fri. and Sat. 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Georgio’s Chicago Pizzeria & Pub. Twitter - @georgiospizza1. YouTube - Georgio’s Chicago Pizzeria & Pub

Napoli Pizza Place

Napoli Pizza Place was voted in the top 10 as one of the best pizza places in McHenry County. (Photo from Napoli Pizza Place - Woodstock Facebook page).

Address: 135 Washington Street, Woodstock, Illinois

Contact: Phone 815-338-2430

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Social Media: Napoli Pizza Place - Woodstock

Goal Line Sports Bar and Grill was voted as one of the best pizza places in McHenry County this year's Best of the Fox. (Photo from Goal Line Sports Bar and Grill Facebook page)

Address: 85 Brink St Crystal Lake, IL

Contact: Phone 815-893-0231

Social Media: Facebook - Goal Line Sports Bar & Grill Inc.

Lou Malnati's Pizza was voted as one of the best pizza places in McHenry County. (Photo from Lou Malnati's Facebook page)

Address: Multiple locations in Illinois, Arizona, Wisconsin and Indiana. Click here for a list of locations, hours and contact information.

Social Media: Facebook - Lou Malnati’s. Twitter - @LouMalnatis. Instagram - loumalnatis. YouTube - Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

Rosati's Pizza was voted one of the best pizza places in McHenry County. (Photo from Rosati's Pizza Facebook page)

Address: Multiple locations around United States. Click here to search locations, contact information and hours.

Social Media: Facebook - Rosati’s Pizza. Twitter - @myrosatis. Instagram - myrosatis. TikTok - myrosatis

Dino's Pizza and Pasta was voted one of the best pizza places in McHenry County. (Photo from Dino's Pizza and Pasta Facebook page)

Address: 6 Miller Road Lake In The Hills, IL

Hours: Mon–Thurs 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., Fri-Sat 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Contact: Phone - 847-658-3300

Social Media: Facebook - Dino’s Pizza & Pasta. Instagram - dinospizzalith.

Nick's Pizza and Pub was voted in the top 10 as one of the best pizza places in McHenry County. (Photo from Nick's Pizza and Pub Facebook page)

Address: 856 Pyott Road Crystal Lake, IL

Contact: Phone - 815-356-5550

Hours: Curbside, Delivery & Catering - Sunday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Indoor & Outdoor Dining - Wednesday & Thursday: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday & Tuesday: Closed

Social Media: Facebook - Nick’s Pizza & Pub. Twitter - @Nickspizza.

Uncle Jerry's Pizza Company was voted in the top 10 best pizza places in McHenry County by our readers in the 2021 Best of the Fox.

Address: 133 W. Main Street Cary, IL

Contact: Phone - 224-888-8663

Hours: Monday CLOSED, Tuesday - Thursday 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., Friday - Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m., Sunday - 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Uncle Jerry’s Pizza Company

