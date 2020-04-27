Illinois announces 50 more deaths, 1,980 new cases of COVID-19

Shoppers wearing protective masks exit the Walmart in DeKalb Thursday afternoon. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced in his daily press conference that beginning May 1, people in Illinois over the age of 2 will be required to wear a face-covering or mask “when in a public place where they can’t maintain a six-foot social distance.” (Mark Busch)

Illinois has 1,980 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 additional deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday.

Illinois now has seen 45,883 positive cases of the virus. A total of 1,983 people have died throughout the state. Illinois has tested 227,628 people.

Results came back from 12,676 tests between Sunday and Monday, with 15.6% of those tests coming back positive. The World Health Organization recommends countries should be at 10% positive or less in order to reopen their economies.

Newly reported deaths included 34 in Cook County, three each in Jefferson and Will counties, two in DuPage, Rock Island and Sangamon counties, and one each in Boone, Champaign, Jasper and Madison counties.

As of Monday, Chicago has seen 18,682 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while the rest of Cook County has seen 13,271.

Lake County has seen 3,080 confirmed cases, DuPage 2,628, Will 2,173, Kane 1,185, McHenry 538, Kendall 218, DeKalb 76, Ogle 105, Whiteside 67, La Salle 46, Grundy 30, Lee 20, Bureau 10 and Carroll nine.

As of late Sunday night, Illinois had 4,672 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, of those 1,249 are in the ICU and 763 are on ventilators. The state has 11,330 open hospital beds.