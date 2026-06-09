Women of Distinction spotlight: Jaki Berggren

Love of community is what one sees in Jaki Berggren, the president and CEO of Naturally McHenry County. For 17 years she has led this certified destination marketing organization with a mission to “Inspire authentic experiences in the wonderful places and wide-open space of McHenry County.” This organization serves as the voice for all the things there are to do and all the places there are to go in the county. Her passion for the community extends to her service as an active volunteer with Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Algonquin, where she leads the church ministry, Operation Christmas Child, and is part of women’s ministries, altar care and mobile food packing. On the creative side she loves quilting and hand sewing and she teaches at a local quilt shop to connect others