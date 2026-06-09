Softball: 24 Northwest-Herald area players named to ICA All-State team

Huntley's Aubrina Adamik fields the ball during a Fox Valley Conference softball game against Crystal Lake Central on April 7, 2026, at Crystal Lake Central High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Twenty-four Northwest-Herald area softball players were named to the Illinois Coaches Association All-State team, released Monday.

Huntley senior shortstop Aubrina Adamik (Class 4A), Prairie Ridge senior pitcher Reese Mosolino (3A), Marengo senior shortstop Gabby Christopher (2A) and Marian Central senior pitcher Christine Chmiel (2A) earned All-State first-team honors following standout seasons.

Adamik, a NCAA Division-I Akron commit, became the Red Raiders’ all-time leader in games played, batting .477 with a .571 on-base percentage. She collected 52 hits, including eight doubles, scored 49 runs, drove in 15 and stole 40 bases.

Mosolino, who will pitch next year at Indiana, went 15-4 for the Wolves, who fell a win short of a repeat state semifinal appearance. Prairie Ridge’s ace tallied a 1.70 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over 123⅓ innings, striking out 146 and walking 32.

Christopher, Marengo’s all-time leader in homers and RBIs, hit a career-best .468 with a .516 on-base percentage while leading the area in homers (15) and RBIs (62). She had 13 doubles, two triples and scored 43 runs while stealing 20 bases.

Chmiel, a Dayton commit, set the Hurricane’s all-time strikeout record with 888 over her four seasons. She posted a 1.78 ERA and almost struck out 300 in her final season, finishing with 298 Ks and walking only 17 in 129⅔ innings. At the plate, Chmiel hit .433 with a .528 on-base percentage.

In Class 4A, Hampshire junior shortstop Addi Edlen and Huntley senior first baseman Lyla Ginczycki earned All-State second-team honors.

Huntley freshman left fielder Piper Heimbrodt and Hampshire senior first baseman Mia Robinson were named to the third team.

In Class 3A, Crystal Lake Central junior center field Ella Arana, Crystal Lake South shortstop Riley Barda, Prairie Ridge junior third baseman Bella Moore and the Woodstock North duo of junior pitcher Kylee Nicholson and junior left fielder Maddie Nordahl earned All-State second-team honors.

Cary-Grove sophomore pitcher/shortstop Paityn Ahlquist, Crystal Lake Central senior catcher Cassidy Murphy, Prairie Ridge junior shortstop Kylie Carroll and senior second baseman Parker Frey, Woodstock junior shortstop Kenzie Bowles and Woodstock North senior second baseman Aly Jordan were named to the third team.

In Class 2A, Marengo junior center fielder Gianna Iovinelli, Richmond-Burton senior catcher Rebecca Lanz and Johnsburg senior third baseman Kimmy Whitlock were named to the All-State second team.

Richmond-Burton freshman infielder/outfielder Ruby Gregurich and Marengo senior pitcher Ellie White were selected to the third team.