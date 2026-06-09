McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce’s Molly Ostap talks Riverwalk Shoppes

The McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes feature 10 small shops, roughly the size of large sheds, equipped with electricity and heating and cooling systems. (Photo provided by McHenry County Area Chamber of Commerce)

They may be referred to as the “Tiny Shops” but there is nothing small about the big impact of these 10 stores that are part of the retail incubator in downtown McHenry.

“When we started this project, in the first season in 2023, we only had 14 retail businesses in downtown McHenry. Today, we have over 40,” said Molly Ostap, president of the McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s been fantastic. That was one of the goals — to kickstart retail.”

The McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes feature 10 small shops, roughly the size of large sheds, equipped with electricity and heating and cooling systems. The McHenry Area Chamber reviews applications for the shops, seeking the right combination of interest and fit with the community.

For the selected applicants, it’s more than an opportunity to test the market. The selected businesses are guided by chamber member experts, who give workshops on topics like business banking, taxes, marketing and merchandising.

The small businesses open in May and remain open through December. Businesses are required to be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with some choosing to open additional days during the week. In the past three seasons the McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes have included new business ventures as well as some veteran business owners who are considering opening a new location in the community.

“It’s such a cool experience,” Ostap said, adding that the chamber is really looking for businesses that can see themselves as part of the downtown McHenry future.

The 2026 featured shops include two returning businesses, Hello Darling Books & Beyond and the fashion boutique, Curated by Laney. For men’s clothing and gifts shoppers can visit Blink Supply Co., and for handmade wearable art there is Art for Adrienne.

Shoppers can satisfy their sweet tooth at Arlo’s Candy Shop, featuring nostalgic and Mexican candy. The Cake Lady features gourmet desserts from an incredible baker from Spring Grove who is launching a first retail space, Ostap said.

The Winter Inn BBQ Company is taking its step into a retail space after its success as a home-based business.

The Refill Shed is McHenry County’s first zero-waste, bulk refill store where customers can find their favorite soaps and products. There is also Nuqi Soaps, handcrafted skincare products that elevate and refresh.

The team at Roots & Routes offers handcrafted designs and décor, such as a bucket list travel map and special gifts.