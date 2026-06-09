Country Club Road to close near Woodstock, Crystal Lake for rail work; Metra delays also possible

The railroad tracks at Country Club Road near Woodstock and Crystal Lake will be closed beginning June 11, 2026. (Graphic provided by McHenry County Division of Transportation)

Country Club Road at the railroad tracks near Woodstock and Crystal Lake is scheduled to be closed in the coming days.

The McHenry County Division of Transportation officials said in a news release that the closure will begin at 5 a.m. June 11 and is expected to last until 5 p.m. June 18.

Union Pacific crews will be doing maintenance on the railroad crossing surface and tracks. Country Club Road will be closed to all through traffic at the railroad crossing, which is northeast of the intersection of Ridgefield Road and Country Club Road.

Union Pacific spokesperson Jill Micek said Friday the railroad will perform a “full road crossing renewal” at the intersection. Micek said the railroad will replace ties, rail and concrete crossing pads. The work also involves repaving the crossing approaches, and she confirmed it is expected to take about a week.

Access for residents and businesses will be maintained up to the closure points on each side of the crossing, according to the county release.

Drivers are asked to use a detour of Country Club Road, Route 47 and Route 14.

Drivers should expect delays, allow for extra travel time and follow all posted detour signs.

Both Ridgefield and Country Club roads are McHenry County highways. But the “project is being conducted and managed solely by Union Pacific personnel as dictated by their easements,” according to the county news release.

The tracks are where the UP-NW Metra line runs, and train riders might also be affected by the work. Metra spokesperson Michael Gillis said Friday that midday trains, those running between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., may see delays of up to 20 minutes during the rail intersection work.