A dream come true: Crystal Lake South’s Gracey LePage changes course, commits to play soccer at Notre Dame

Crystal Lake South's Gracey LePage has committed to play soccer at Notre Dame. LePage, who was an All-State pick during her freshman season at South, competes for Rockford Raptors FC. (Gracey LePage)

Since she was little, Gracey LePage has dreamt of attending Notre Dame. She’s one step closer to making that dream her new reality.

One of the top forwards in the country, LePage announced Sunday that she will play soccer at Notre Dame after high school. The Crystal Lake South junior had previously committed to Michigan State, but a visit to the Notre Dame campus last week led her to change course.

“Notre Dame has always been my dream school and at the top of my list academically and athletically,” LePage said. “The relationship was really good from the start. I’ve learned a lot about their program and the coaching staff has always been consistent. From the moment I stepped on campus, I knew this was the place that I wanted to be.”

LePage, who competes for the Rockford Raptors FC in both the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) and the USL W League, is a two-time All-Midwest Conference First Team selection and the 2025 Midwest Conference Player of the Year. LePage was also one of only 18 players in the country to receive All-American honors from the ECNL in 2025.

As a freshman, LePage scored 38 goals and dished out 15 assists for the Gators. She broke the school record for the most goals scored by a freshman and was the first player in school history to earn IHSSCA All-State honors as a freshman. Her accolades included Northwest Herald All-Area First Team and All-Fox Valley Conference recognition.

“I’m definitely someone who’s ready for a challenge,” LePage said. “I think Notre Dame’s soccer program is elite and only the elite-minded can survive. I think I’m up for that challenge and going in, I just want to help the team to a national championship and continue to grow my game. That team is incredible and to be a part of it is amazing.”

Change of plans!!!



I’m excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Notre Dame Fighting Irish women’s soccer! Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. Go Irish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/kUmrXgk5Y0 — Gracey LePage (@GraceyLePage24) May 24, 2026

Despite tearing the ACL in her left knee during a soccer showcase in December 2024, LePage returned to full health and aided the South girls basketball team to a 26-7 record this winter. Playing alongside her sister Laken, a graduating senior and Saint Xavier recruit, Gracey helped the Gators win their first regional championship since 2016.

“I’ve definitely gotten stronger and more powerful, but nothing has really changed,” LePage said. “My body has stayed the same. I have no struggles with my knee right now. I feel like myself and I think I’m becoming more confident on the field. It’s not constantly in my head.”

Her return to the soccer pitch was just as successful. She was invited to attend the 2026 ECNL National Selection Game held on Jan. 10 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. In her second game back from the ACL tear, LePage scored two goals and received Player of the Match recognition. It was an emotional moment for both LePage and her mother, Marisa.

“I was crying, my coach was crying and my mom was crying,” LePage said. “I was out for so long. You kind of forget who you are because sports are really all I know. To be pulled out of that and then to finally be back in that atmosphere, it was crazy. I couldn’t have come back better. It was just such a well-rounded moment for me and my team.”

In the winter, LePage signed to compete with Rockford Raptors FC in the USL W League, a pre-professional league featuring top prep and collegiate players from around the country. Her teammates include former area standouts Gabby Wojtarowicz (Jacobs) and Keira Bogott (Woodstock), who’re each playing for Division I soccer programs.

“They always say to work hard and just control the controllables,” LePage said. “When you get to college, it’s all about what you can control on the field, which is working hard and having a positive mindset. They’ve probably been through some challenges and struggles at college, but to persevere through them and stay motivated and not quit are things they’ve told me that will stick.”

LePage comes from a family of athletes. Her mother Marisa was a record-setting basketball player at Northern Michigan and resides in the Hall of Fame. Her father Matt played basketball there and is now the head boys coach at South. Her older brother Cooper currently attends Northern Michigan and has played football and basketball.

“They were a little disappointed that I wasn’t going to a Michigan school, but they’re super supportive,” LePage said. “When I texted them, they were shocked, but super proud. They’re very excited.”