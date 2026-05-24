Woodstock-area man airlifted after dirt bike crash

FILE - The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District and McHenry County Sheriff's Office responding to a Nov. 15, 2025, crash. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

An adult man who was seriously injured in a dirt bike crash near Woodstock was airlifted Saturday evening to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for advanced care, according to a department release.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District paramedics were called about 5:20 p.m. to the North Fleming Road for a dirt bike crash on private property, department spokesman Alex Vucha said.

Crews arriving in scene found the adult male with a serious lower-extremity injury that did not appear to be life-threatening, he added.

Due to the injury’s severity, however, a medical helicopter was requested and met an ambulance Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital’s helipad, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported during the incident and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, Vucha said.