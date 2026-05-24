Volo Museum receives mysterious ‘Knight Rider’ speeding ticket in New York – for car on display at museum

The iconic KITT car from the hit 1980s TV show “Knight Rider” on display at the Volo Museum. Nevertheless, the museum has received a speeding ticket on the car from New York City. (Photo provided by Jim Wojdyla)

Volo Museum staff members are scratching their heads over how the iconic car from the hit 1980s TV show “Knight Rider,” on display in their museum, was caught on camera speeding in New York City.

Museum owners received the speeding citation in the mail from a New York City traffic camera, accusing the famous talking car KITT of speeding 11 mph over the speed limit through a school zone in Brooklyn. The citation included photographs of the vehicle, a $50 fine and a matching online violation record on New York City’s official violations website.

The Volo Museum received a $50 speeding ticket from New York City, accusing the iconic KITT car from the hit 1980s TV show “Knight Rider” of speeding through a school zone. (Photo provided by Jim Wojdyla)

The mysterious part is that the KITT vehicle, owned by Volo Museum, has remained on display there for more than a decade. The ticket shows a traffic camera image of the car displaying the TV prop California license plate “KNIGHT,” which was “never intended to be a real registered license plate,” museum marketing director Jim Wojdyla said in a news release.

“We honestly thought it was a joke at first,” Wojdyla said in the release. “Then we checked the violation on the official New York City website, and it’s legit.”

Instead of paying the fine, the museum is formally requesting a hearing.

“The fine is only $50,” museum Director Brian Grams said in the release. “But we decided to request a hearing partly for clarification and partly because the entire situation is too bizarre not to pursue answers.”

After posting the ticket online, the story “exploded,” attracting more than 1.5 million interactions in one day, according to the release.

“I can’t imagine there are many KITT cars driving around the streets, so I’m very curious who that vehicle belongs to,” Wojdyla said in the release. “I heard there may be a Knight Rider reboot coming out soon, so maybe David Hasselhoff is fighting bad guys again. If he is, he owes us 50 bucks.”

To find out about seeing the car on display in Volo, and what else the museum offers, go to volocars.com.