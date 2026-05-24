Prairie Ridge’s Anneke Dam sparkles at state, takes second in Class 2A 800

Prairie Ridge’s Anneke Dam locks in a second-place finish in the Class 2A 800 meters at the IHSA state championships on Saturday, May 23, 2026 in Charleston. (Gary Middendorf)

The pageantry-like glitter, intentionally, was everywhere on Anneke Dam’s sparkly face and hair, including her long braids.

One speckle of glitter landed, unintentionally, on her lip during a post-race interview.

When you run as fast as the Prairie Ridge sophomore, sometimes glitter will fly and have a mind of its own. Dam flicked away the speckle without pausing. When you shine, you shine.

Dam finished second in the Class 2A 800-meter run Saturday during the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. She found herself in sixth place after one lap, after getting bunched up almost from the start.

“I thought that was a pretty rough start,“ Dam said. ”I just got boxed in, and it was hard to work from that, but I tried my best.”

Anneke Dam (Joe Aguilar)

She finished in 2:12.04, behind only Aurora Central Catholic senior Cecilia Hilby (2:11.53).

“I kept seeing people pass me, and I was just like, ‘I need to wait my turn,’ ” said Dam, who was 12th in the Class 2A state cross country meet in the fall. “The 800 is really hard, probably the worst race for getting boxed in. ... With around 200 meters to go, I slowly started to kick more and just got my way out of there. I had to run a little extra, but it was worth it.”

Burlington Central sophomore LaRaiya Cunningham-Duncan earned two Class 3A state medals, finishing third in the long jump (personal-best 5.67 meters, 18 feet, 7.25 inches), before placing fourth in the triple jump (11.78 meters, 38 feet, 7.75 inches).

Burlington Central’s LaRaiya Cunningham-Duncan competes in Class 3A triple jump during the girls track and field state meet at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, May 23, 2026 in Charleston. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

She finished sixth in the triple jump at state last year.

“I’m happy with [the long jump],” Cunningham-Duncan said. “I’m happy to keep improving too, because I just love long jump. I love long and triple jump so much, like it makes me happy to just even place in it.”

Jacobs freshman Lennox Szymonik finished fourth in the Class 3A 1,600, clocking a time of 4:52.1. She was seeded third after Friday’s preliminaries.

“I’m happy,” said Szymonik, who finished 10th in the Class 3A cross country state meet in the fall. “I just am a little disappointed with my kick because I feel like I could have placed higher and gotten a better time.”

Jacob’s Lennox Szymonik stays with the pack in the Class 3A 1,600 meters at the IHSA state championships on Saturday, May 23, 2026 in Charleston. (Gary Middendorf)

Szymonik was one second off her personal-best time. The 5-foot distance specialist qualified for state in the 3,200 as well but chose not to run it Saturday, the only day the race is run.

“I just wanted to run off one fresh mile this year because I haven’t ran one since Palatine Distance Night [on April 25],” Szymonik said. “I wanted to see what I could do. I know as I get older I will be able to do the double without any issues, but this year, I don’t think I was ready for that.”

Hope Klosowicz capped her stellar Johnsburg running career with her second state medal in as many years, as she finished fourth in the Class 2A 400 (personal-best 57.31 seconds). She maintained her seed after running 58.09 in the preliminaries.

Johnsburg's Hope Klosowicz smiles on the awards stand after finishing fourth in the Class 2A 400-meter run during the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Meet on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Joe Aguilar)

“I just wanted a PR because I haven’t PR’ed since last year when I was here,” said Klosowicz, who finished seventh in the 400 at state last spring. “I did that, so I was really happy.”

The 5-foot-1, University of Nebraska Omaha commit finished strong, passing a couple of runners down the stretch.

“I definitely had a lot of extra energy in the last 200,” Klosowicz said. “I feel like I always do.”

Crystal Lake Central junior Ryleigh Mazzacano won the fifth-place medal in the Class 3A high jump for the second straight year, clearing a personal-best 1.68 meters (5 feet, 6 inches).

Crystal Lake Central’s Ryleigh Mazzacano competes in high jump during the Class 3A girls track and field state meet at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, May 23, 2026 in Charleston. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Jacobs senior Carly Uehlein also earned her second state medal in as many years as she finished eighth in the Class 3A discus. She was the state runner-up last year.

“I just didn’t hit the technical points that I wanted to and have been practicing,” Uehlein said after throwing 42.56 meters (139 feet, 7 inches). “Practice was looking really good, and then I just didn’t hit it in competition, and that happens.”

Carly Uehlein (Joe Aguilar)

Uehlein, who will continue her throwing career at the University of Cincinnati, finished 18th in the shot put. She wasn’t lamenting her places, particularly in the discus after last year’s runner-up finish.

“Definitely not what I wanted to do, but it’s hard to follow up a second place,” Uehlein said. “I threw around my mark from last year, and this year the places are completely different. All the girls are really amazing and really competitive, and at this stage where all of us are it’s just a matter of who’s having a good day and who’s having an ‘off’ day.”

Also in Class 3A, Hampshire’s 4x800 relay team of sophomore Reese Long, senior Annabelle Haskins, sophomore Miya Moraga and senior Alyssa Garcia medaled thanks to an eighth-place finish (9:15.02). Garcia led off, followed by Moraga, Haskins and Long.

Hampshire's 4x800-meter relay team of (from left) Reese Long, Annabelle Haskins, Miya Moraga and Alyssa Garcia pose for a photo after finishing eighth in Class 3A during the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Meet on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Joe Aguilar)

“I was pretty tired from my three events yesterday, but I knew just having all of the really fast girls around us was going to push us,” said Garcia, who ran the 4x800, 4x400 and 400 in Friday’s preliminaries. “I just wanted to get in the best position I could, and that’s what I did.”

That’s what Moraga aimed to do too.

“You do it for your team,” Moraga said. “The two seniors [Garcia and Haskins], this is my last time racing with them so it really meant a lot to me. I just wanted to hold strong for my team and do the best that we could today. I feel like that’s what we did, and I’m really proud of us.”

Like Garcia, who will run for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee next year, Haskins isn’t done competing. She will head to Pima Community College in Arizona after making the most of her final day racing as a Whip-Pur.

“I was very excited going into [the 4x800],” Haskins said. “At indoor state, we were seeded at the bottom, and we ended up getting second, so I knew that even if we were seeded low [at outdoor state] that doesn’t mean anything and that we could still push each other. I believe in each and every one of us, and we’ve worked very hard for this, so I knew it was possible.”

Long passed a runner during her leg.

“I was just trying to keep my spot and get us to be able to place,” Long said. “I definitely wanted to either stay at my split that I got yesterday, which was 2:17, or get faster, so I was really happy with it.”

Cary-Grove senior Olivia Parker medaled in the Class 3A 300 hurdles for the second year in a row as she placed eighth (49.43). She placed seventh last spring.

Huntley’s Emma Garofalo clears the bar while competing in pole vault during the Class 3A girls track and field state meet at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, May 23, 2026 in Charleston. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Huntley pole vaulter Emma Garofalo earned the seventh-place medal in Class 3A, clearing (3.5 meters, 11 feet, 7.5 inches).