One airlifted after tree falls on three youths in Lakewood

A Lakewood juvenile was airlifted to a Level I trauma center on Saturday evening after a tree fell on the youth and two others, according to fire district officials.

At about 9:17 p.m., Crystal Lake Fire Rescue was dispatched to a home on Gleneagle Circle in Lakewood for the report of multiple juveniles “who sustained traumatic injuries after a tree fell on them,” according to a news release.

A total of three patients were found. A medical transport helicopter was called to the scene and landed nearby to take one of those injured. According to the news release, that person was in serious but stable condition.

The other two juveniles who were hit by the tree or parts of it were treated by Crystal Lake Fire crews and released at the scene.