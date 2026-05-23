Huntley, Crystal Lake South boys tennis win sectional titles: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys tennis

Class 2A Guilford Sectional: At Rockford, Huntley won a sectional title and advanced two doubles teams and two singles to next week’s state meet, which runs Thursday to Saturday at Palatine High School and surrounding area sites.

Huntley’s Tanush Gulati and Vivek Yandamuri claimed the doubles title, and Will Geske was the top singles player for the Red Raiders, who won the team title with 34 points, 12 points ahead of runner-up Rockford Auburn (22).

Gulati and Yandamuri defeated teammates Eashan Cherukuri and Adam Stec 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 to win the doubles title. The duo beat Hononegah’s Carter Plesic and Evan Wanless 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals.

Cherukuri and Stec won their semifinal 6-2, 6-0 over Auburn’s Yashwin Padmanabhan and Jay Patel to make the sectional finak.

At singles, Geske defeated Hononegah’s Braden Monson 6-3, 6-4 to take the sectional singles championship. Geske won his semifinal 6-4, 6-0 over Rockford Auburn’s Austin Altangerel.

Huntley’s Rithwik Depala took fourth in the sectional, losing to Altangerel 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 in the third-place match. Depala fell to Monson 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals.

Class 1A Prairie Ridge Sectional: At Crystal Lake, Prairie Ridge’s Tim Jones topped Crystal Lake South’s Nazar Muktar 6-1, 6-3 to claim the singles title, and South’s Zeke Boldman and Eryk Bucior defeated Prairie Ridge’s Evan Seegert and Eli Loeding 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 to win the doubles championship.

South won the sectional as a team with 27 points, followed closely by Prairie Ridge (24) in second. Crystal Lake Central (14) took third.

The Gators are sectional champs!!! Great job Gators!!! pic.twitter.com/mRD6VoTj5C — CLSathletics (@CLsouthathletic) May 23, 2026

Marian Central’s Marc Cheng and Alek Jasovic beat Prairie Ridge’s Rory Senese and Matt Jones 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the third-place match.

South’s Bayel Muktar defeated Crystal Lake Central’s Ryan Spencer 6-3, 7-6 (3) to place third.

Class 2A Barrington Sectional: At Barrington, Jacobs’ Samuel Santa Ines fell to Buffalo Grove’s Maksim Hristov 6-1, 6-2 in the championship singles match of the sectional. Santa Ines won his semifinal 6-0, 6-1 against Dundee-Crown’s Aarav Shah.

Shah went on to take fourth with a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Barrington’s Derrick Katayama in the third-place match.

Jacobs placed second in the sectional with 19 points, trailing only host Barrington (29).

At doubles, Jacobs’ Jack Soto and Soham Kalra defeated Palatine’s Krish Handa and Patrick Shoults 6-3, 6-3 to win the third-place match. The Golden Eagles’ duo lost to Barrington’s Omkar Gowda and Shian Mittal 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-2 in the semifinals.

Class 1A Lakes Sectional: At Lake Villa, Johnsburg’s Tyler Batt advanced to the singles championship and fell to Lake Forest’s Andrew Harris 6-3, 6-2 to place runner-up. Batt earned a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 semifinal win over Lake Forest’s Gino Ventura to earn the title shot.

Cary-Grove’s doubles team of Finnegan Karlovsky and Halen Young placed fourth in the sectional. The Trojans’ duo fell to Lake Forest’s Nicholas Schweitzer and Owen Kuehnle 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals and Lake Forest’s Lucas Axente and Max Marijanovic 7-5, 6-1 in the third-place match.

Girls soccer

Richmond-Burton 6, Harvest-Westminster co-op 0: At Richmond, the host Rockets (16-3) coasted to a shutout victory in the Class 1A Richmond-Burton Regional championship, the program’s fourth regional title since 2022. R-B advances to face Willows Academy in a Cristo Rey St. Martin Sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Regional Champions! Great job girls! pic.twitter.com/VGoYraLIwl — RB Soccer (@rbchs_soccer) May 23, 2026

Nicole Mendlik recorded a hat trick and scored two minutes into the match on a 30-yard strike. She scored again in the 13th minute on a long-range shot, assisted by Maddie Seyller. Ella Seyller made it 3-0 with two minutes left in the first half, assisted by Elle Barrettsmith.

In the second half, Maddie Seyller scored off an assist by Mendlik, Sydney Frericks scored off an assist by Maddie Seyller and Mendlik completed her hat trick with 15 minutes remaining, scoring from 35 yards out.

Rylee Molczan and Jane Brunswick combined for two saves in the shutout.

Boys volleyball

Huntley def. Larkin 25-20, 25-15: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (18-16) won their Guilford Regional opener with a two-set win over the Royals. Huntley advances to face Boylan or Elgin in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Baseball

Prairie Ridge 13, Boylan 7: At Crystal Lake, Gabe Winkelman had a double, two runs scored and five RBIs and Jack Dahlem went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs as the Wolves (22-8) earned a nonconference win. Maddon McKim had three hits, two runs and one RBI, Cameron Davis scored three runs and Beckett Bresemen posted three hits.

Harvard 12, Round Lake 4: At Round Lake, Logan Nulle had three runs scored and three RBIs and Justin Wheeler (2 for 4) had a double and drove in three runs for the Hornets (6-22) in a nonconference win. Cole Coffer and Eltan Powles (two runs) added two RBIs apiece and Brennen Peters had a double with three runs scored. Cash Stott allowed two earned runs in four innings with four strikeouts. Logan O’Brien gave up a run in three innings with three strikeouts.

Jacobs 4, St. Charles North 3: At St. Charles, Andrew Deegan hit a two-run triple in the top of the seventh inning with two outs as the Golden Eagles (20-12) came back to beat the North Stars in nonconference action. Jace Koth was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs and Mason Koth had two hits, including a double, and two runs scored. Aaden Colon struck out five in 2⅓ innings for the win.

Niles North 8, Cary-Grove 7 (9 inn.): At Skokie, Niles North scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to hand the Trojans (12-21) a nonconference loss. Jackson Berndt was 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs, Brady Bauer had a triple and drove in two runs and Joey Pristera had two hits and two runs scored.

Yorkville 3, McHenry 2: At Yorkville, Kaden Wasniewski allowed one run on two hits in four innings with three strikeouts and three walks in the nonconference loss for the Warriors (27-7-1). Nathan Neidhardt was 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI.

Richmond-Burton 5, Wilmot (Wis.) 4 (8 inn.): At Wilmot, Wis., Lucas Bynum doubled with one out in the top of the eighth to score Bryce Kowall, and the Rockets (18-16) held on in a nonconference victory. Kowall finished 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI and Joseph Larsen added two hits. Grayson Morningstar allowed four runs on nine hits over six innings, striking out six and walking two. Anthony Harvey got the win in relief with two scoreless innings.

Huntley 12, Antioch 0 (5 inn.): At Antioch, Sean Dabe struck out four in four shutout innings and Joey Lengle had a double, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Red Raiders (28-7). Aiden Eickelmann scored twice and drove in two runs.

Nazareth 4, Burlington Central 3: At La Grange Park, Liam Schultz hit a solo home and drove in two runs as the Rockets fell in nonconference action, losing on a walk-off balk. Thomas Koertgen added two hits and one RBI.