On The Border permanently closes in Algonquin 1 year after bankruptcy filing

The Tex-Mex chain restaurant On The Border in Algonquin permanently closed one year after filing for bankruptcy.

The last day of operation for the restaurant, located within Algonquin Commons at 1512 S. Randall Road, was Friday.

The closure comes about one year after On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina voluntarily filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court. An affiliate of Pappas Restaurants stepped in to help fund the process with the agreement that the restaurant group would buy On The Border after the bankruptcy case closes, according to a previous On The Border news release.

Pappas Restaurants is a family-owned restaurant group with over 100 locations across the country, including chains Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Pappasito’s Cantina, Pappas Bros. Steakhouse and Yiayia’s Greek Kitchen. The company officially announced the acquisition earlier this month.

“Closing this restaurant will allow us to focus our time and resources on our other locations and the continued success of the brand,” an On The Border spokesperson said in an email to Shaw Local. “We remain committed to On The Border’s success through training, fresh food and an intense focus on hospitality.”

The spokesperson provided a statement from Pappas Restaurants Chief Marketing Officer Christina Pappas: “We are incredibly thankful for the support of our guests over the years. It has truly been our pleasure to serve this community.”