Crystal Lake man caught with more than $250K of cocaine and marijuana gets 12 years in prison

A Crystal Lake man accused of possessing more than $250,000 in cocaine and marijuana, along with $110,000 in cash and drug dealing paraphernalia, pleaded guilty Monday.

Edgar Herrera, 36, who had been scheduled to go to trial June 1, instead entered a guilty plea to one count of unlawful possession with intent to deliver 400 to 900 grams of cocaine, a Class Super X felony, according to a judgment order filed in McHenry County court.

An enhanced Class Super X felony carries a sentencing range between 12 and 50 years in prison and up to $500,000 in fines.

Herrera was sentenced to 12 years in prison, of which he is required to serve 75%, the order shows. He is receiving credit for 1,362 days in the county jail. When released, he will be on mandatory supervised release for 18 months, the order shows.

On Aug. 26, 2022, investigators conducted a search of a Woodstock home Herrera shared with Ana Mendoza, and the search turned up 115 pounds of marijuana products and about 640 grams of cocaine, with a total street value of more than $250,000, according to court documents.

Police also found a firearm with a defaced serial number, various amounts of different ammunition, an “abundant amount” of packaging materials, a money counter, vacuum sealer, digital scales, ledgers and more than $110,000 in cash, according to the motions.

Mendoza, 28, also was charged in the case. In 2023, she pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of more than 5,000 grams of marijuana and was sentenced to second-chance probation, 30 hours of public service and $5,200 in fines and fees, records in her case show.

In the days leading up to the search, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the McHenry County Narcotics Task Force identified Herrera as a suspected cocaine distributor operating within McHenry County, authorities said. They conducted extensive surveillance of both his residence and social media activity, according to a news release from the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

During the search of the home, deputies found Herrera inside “along with multiple bags containing a white powdery substance that was later confirmed through laboratory testing to be cocaine. Authorities seized approximately 640 grams of cocaine — an amount consistent with large-scale distribution,“ according to the release. “During an interview with investigators, Herrera admitted to his involvement in the sale of cocaine.”

McHenry County State’s Attorney Randi Freese said in a news release: “The distribution of cocaine and other dangerous narcotics devastates our communities. This significant sentence reflects the serious threat posed by large-scale drug dealers and demonstrates our commitment to aggressively prosecuting those who profit from distributing illegal drugs in McHenry County.”

In exchange for Herrera’s guilty plea, additional charges were dismissed, including possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, a Class X felony; five Class X counts of armed violence; and seven other felonies, according to the indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Freese commended McHenry County Sheriff’s Det. Eric Lee, the Narcotics Task Force, the Carpentersville Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration for their coordinated investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Neubauer.

Herrera’s attorney declined to comment.