Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Woodstock North's Kylee Nicholson

Woodstock North's Kylee Nicholson throws a pitch during a Kishwaukee River Conference softball game against Marengo on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at Woodstock North High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Name: Kylee Nicholson

School: Woodstock North

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Nicholson, a junior left-hander, threw nine shutout innings with 21 strikeouts, including a four-inning no-hitter against Harvard. She added six RBIs as the Thunder won their first Kishwaukee River Conference championship in program history.

For her performance, Nicholson was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Crystal Lake South baseball’s Michael Silvius, Crystal Lake Central girls soccer’s Addison Schaffer and Huntley girls track and field’s Rachel Hogan also were nominated.

Nicholson answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald.

Woodstock North's Kylee Nicholson celebrates her game-tying home run during a Kishwaukee River Conference softball game against Marengo on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at Woodstock North High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

What did it mean to you and the team to win the first KRC championship in school history?

Nicholson: It’s a big deal. It’s really cool to be a part of something so important and I’m so thankful I got to do it with this team. We have worked so hard this year and this was proof of that.

What has been the most memorable game of the season?

Nicholson: The second time we played Marengo, I hit my first high school home run and I pitched a great game. Our defense was incredible and our offense came alive.

What is your favorite pitching drill?

Nicholson: Pitches in a minute, where I have to pitch as many pitches in 60 seconds as I possibly can, accurately.

Would you rather throw a no-hitter or hit a walk-off home run?

Nicholson: A walk-off home run.

What is something that scares you?

Nicholson: Moving away from home.

What is something most people don’t know about you?

Nicholson: I’m actually pretty good at pickleball.

What are some of your favorite hobbies?

Nicholson: Softball, sleeping and bedazzling.

What is the best present you’ve ever received?

Nicholson: Probably my car.

What sport that you don’t play would you be good at?

Nicholson: Probably flag football. I plan to play it for Woodstock’s first year of it this fall.

What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Nicholson: Gossip Girl.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Nicholson: Coming in third place at PGF Nationals in California with my travel team.