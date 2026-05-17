Trump supporters gather for ‘silent majority’ rally in McHenry

Approximately 150 people showed up for the "Rally of the Silent Majority" to show support for President Donald Trump and the National Day of Prayer on May 17, 2026, in McHenry. (Michelle Meyer)

About 150 people gathered in McHenry Sunday, holding American flags, banners featuring President Donald Trump and signs promoting Christianity and supporting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Dubbed the “Rally of the Silent Majority,” the gathering was put together by groups aligned with the Republican Party. It coincided with the National Day of Prayer event the White House held that drew thousands in Washington, D.C., “to rededicate the United States as One Nation Under God.”

Many attendees wore patriotic colors and pro-Trump gear. They indicated they were for limited government and banning transgender athletes in women’s sports and against abortion and illegal immigration.

Organizers asked attendees in a news release to bring signs that showed support for Trump, the military, homeland security and “the brave men and women of ICE and border control.” A short moment of silence for “contemplation and prayer” was held, where Tim Beck of The Foundation to Promote Personal Responsibility read out loud a prayer.

Beck said he created the organization about 13 years ago with friends he went to college with. He is also involv ed in the McHenry County and McHenry Township GOP.

One of Beck’s major principles was to refrain from using profanity and have an “uplifting” rally of positivity. He said he heard some attendees using profanity during the rally, which is “180 degrees the opposite” of what the event was meant to stand for.

“We can have different opinions, but be respectful about it,” he said.

Carolyn Sweeney of Woodstock said her main reason for attending was to “pray for the country” while supporting “conservative values.” Her biggest concern is the participation of transgender athletes in women’s sports, from schools to the Olympics.

Fox River Grove resident Randy Cobler said he was there to support the Republican Party and the powers and procedures of ICE.

“We want immigrants to be here, but we want them to come legally,” he said.

This was the first rally Cobler has ever attended. He noted that there are not as many pro-Trump rallies as ones in opposition because, he said, those in attendance are truly “the silent majority.”

“The opposing viewpoints can be much louder,” he said.

The rally’s message was in contrast to the series of protests held by Indivisible McHenry County and other anti-Trump groups, at that same location and elsewhere in the McHenry County area, since Trump’s second term began. In some cases, those rallies attracted larger crowds speaking out against federal policies and immigration enforcement raids. Sue Rose, spokesperson for the local Indivisible group, said she recommended to members that they not engaged in counterprotesting on Sunday.

No counterprotesters were visible, but heckling and yelling from passersby could be heard on the sidewalk and in the parking lot where rally attendees stood.

“Silent majority” is a term perhaps best known to be used by President Richard Nixon during demonstrations against the Vietnam War. It was later used by Republican presidents Ronald Reagan and Trump during political campaigns.

Sunday’s rally was supported by The Foundation to Promote Personal Responsibility, We The People of McHenry County, Turning Point USA, P.A.N. – Preserve America Now, the McHenry County Republican Party and the McHenry Township Republican Party, according to the release.

Sunday’s organizers said they aim to host more pro-Trump rallies this year in McHenry County. Updates can be found at We The People of McHenry County’s website at wtpomc.com