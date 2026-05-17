Crystal Lake’s Memorial Day parade and ceremony set for May 25; women vets to be honored

Boy Scouts march in the Memorial Day parade in Crystal lake in 2021. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

The William Chandler Peterson American Legion Post 171 has partnered with the city of Crystal Lake to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. military with a Memorial Day parade and ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, May 25, beginning at Crystal Lake Central High School, 45 W. Franklin Ave.

This year’s ceremony will feature an emphasis on female veterans. Local women are encouraged to come forward to be recognized for their contributions.

To highlight women veterans during the parade and ceremony, the legion requests individuals and families to submit names and photos to be included and displayed at the cemetery by contacting Charlie Morgan at chuck452usa@gmail.com or Bob Dorn at rdorn3@outlook.com.

Floats and marchers will progress east from Crystal Lake Central east on Franklin Avenue, north on Williams Street and west on Woodstock Street to Union Cemetery, 150 W. Woodstock Street.

At the cemetery, Post Commander Charlie Morgan will welcome the public and Capt. Erica Watson Borggren will be the event’s keynote speaker.

Borggren, from McHenry, was valedictorian at West Point, a Rhodes Scholar, a company commander in Korea and a high-level aide to Gen. David Petraeus in the Middle East. She is currently employed at ComEd, where she helps customers save energy and protect the environment.

In addition, a “Flanders Field” of poppies will be displayed at the cemetery.

To learn more about William Chandler Peterson American Legion Post 171 Crystal Lake, visit LegionCrystalLake171.org.