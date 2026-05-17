Adopt a Grandparent gears up for farmers markets that feed low-income older adults

Fisher Outreach Group volunteers distributed free produce to people living in senior facilities in Woodstock in 2024. (Photo provided by Jacci Richards)

The all-volunteer nonprofit Fisher Outreach Group Inc. needs community support as it prepares for its sixth year of free markets that provide fresh produce to those living in senior care facilities.

The garden and farmers market program provides free fresh food to low-income older adults directly to two care facilities in Woodstock. Many residents struggle to get to local food pantries, plus with the increasingly high cost of groceries, the program is relied upon more than ever, Fisher Outreach Group founder and Executive Director Jacci Richards said.

This year, the nonprofit’s garden in Crystal Lake is growing thanks to Home Depot sponsoring an expansion. Vegetables and some fruits are being planted that will be donated to the markets, such as potatoes, zucchini, peppers, tomatoes, celery, baby watermelon and cantaloupe.

“We will be able to grow more food than ever before, but it’s simply not enough to provide for the 150 seniors we service at each market,” Richards said.

The farmers markets are facilitated at Walden, a low-income independent senior living facility and the nursing home La Bella, both in Woodstock. For some, it is the only food they can rely on.

“It just means so much to them,” Richards said.

To ensure the markets are successful, Fisher Outreach needs monetary and fresh produce donations to supply the markets, which run from July through September.

Wish lists of exact items are posted on the Fisher Outreach Group Facebook page, facebook.com/FisherOutreachGroup. Items from Amazon include shelf-stable products such as applesauce, chips, cookies and pudding cups.

Richards is collecting $25 sponsorships for those who would like to take part in Adopt a Grandparent. The $25 sponsorship helps cover the cost of custom-made container gardens and fresh items distributed at their markets.

Donations are made at the Adopt a Grandparent GoFundMe site. Donations can be made via Zelle to fisheroutreachgroup@yahoo.com, as well.

“When everybody gives a little bit, we blessedly always end up having what we need to make our programs successful,” Richards said.