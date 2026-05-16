Police: Lake in the Hills man discharged gun during domestic incident Saturday

Lake in the Hills police officers, along with a trained police investigator, convinced a man to leave his home and be arrested following a domestic incident early Saturday.

According to a news release from the police, Nestor Ramirez Sr., 50, was charged with a felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct in the incident.

Police were called to the home near Miller and North Lakewood roads about 12:30 a.m. for the report of a domestic altercation where a gun was fired.

According to documents at the McHenry County Courthouse, Ramirez fired the gun in the basement.

A family member who was outside the home told police that those inside were arguing when officers arrived.

All family members other than Ramirez were able to leave the home and were taken off the property. They told police that Ramirez had fired a gun in the house, but not in anyone’s direction.

Officers from Crystal Lake, Huntley, Algonquin and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office aided in the police response, according to the release. Police did not say how long negotiations lasted.

Ramirez was released from the McHenry County Jail pending court proceedings and was ordered to have no contact with any family members, or come within 1 mile of the Lake in the Hills home.