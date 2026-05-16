Lake in the Hills police warn residents of scam phone calls

The Lake in the Hills Police Department is warning residents about fraudulent phone calls from someone pretending to be Police Chief Matthew Mannino. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The Lake in the Hills Police Department is warning residents about fraudulent phone calls from someone pretending to be Police Chief Matthew Mannino.

“This scam call references immigration violations in an attempt to potentially lure the recipient into sending money,” according to a department Facebook post.

The Illinois TRUST Act prohibits local law enforcement from detaining people based on immigration status or complying with federal administrative warrants, according to the post. The Illinois Way Forward Act “further limits local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities.”

In the post, the department advises residents who receive such a call and who are unsure of the caller’s identity to say they will call the LITH police to talk about the issue, then hang up and not comply with any of the caller’s instructions.

The non-emergency number for the LITH Police Department is 847-658-5676.