Burlington Central’s Liam Schultz blasts walk-off home run: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

Burlington Central 4, Rochester 3: At Coal City, Liam Schultz blasted a walk-off, three-run home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Rockets in their come-from-behind nonconference victory.

Schultz drove in all four runs for Central, while Brayden Hines added two hits. Ashton Binz allowed two runs in four innings with five strikeouts, and Evan Larson gave up a run in three innings and struck out two.

Coal City 8, Burlington Central 2: At Coal City, Hines drove in a run and Alex Mayzer had a double for the Rockets (13-17-2) in the nonconference loss.

Marengo 7, Forreston 3: At Marengo, Alex Johnson went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, and Mitchell Aukes tossed six one-run innings with five strikeouts as the Indians (18-10) picked up a nonconference win. Caden Oine had a triple and one RBI.

Boylan 12, Richmond 2 (5 inn.): At Richmond, Ryan Scholberg was 2 for 3 with an RBI as the Rockets (17-13) fell in a nonconference game.

Fenton 8, Marian Central 0: At Woodstock, TJ Cutrona and Harrison Graf had the Hurricanes’ (4-20) only hits in a nonconference loss.

Softball

Lakes 10, Marengo 0 (5 inn.): At Lake Villa, Gianna Iovinelli and Emma Anderson had the only two hits for the Indians (18-17) in their nonconference loss.