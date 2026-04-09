McDonald’s in Crystal Lake to be torn down, rebuilt

The Crystal Lake McDonald’s is getting a fresh start with a brand-new building and a reconfigured site to improve traffic.

McDonald’s will reconstruct the site at 551 Crystal Point Road with a completely new building, reconfigured parking lot and updated site layout to “increase drive-thru efficiency,” according to city documents.

The location, just off Route 14 near Aldi, has been a McDonald’s since 1979. It has been remodeled multiple times throughout the years, most recently in 2017 with the addition of a second drive-thru lane and a full exterior remodel.

The new layout aims to make better use of the “uniquely shaped site” by changing all traffic circulation to go one-way counterclockwise with the flow of the drive-thru, site planner and landscape architect Dan Olson said.

“It’s a challenging site,” he said.

Because of the odd shape, McDonald’s representatives asked for city code variations of reduced parking lot setbacks, perimeter landscaping and parking spaces.

The plan is short by 14 parking spaces from the city requirements. James Olguin, attorney representing McDonald’s, said the limited parking shouldn’t be a problem because the business is 70% drive-thru and mobile order pickups.

City Council members unanimously approved the requests Tuesday.

The new building will have an updated indoor children’s “PlayPlace” and an outside dining area on the north side of the building. At just under 5,000 square feet, the new building will be slightly smaller than the current one.

It will also feature “sustainability improvements,” with efficient HVAC and lighting systems and solar panels on the roof, architect Ryan Gann said. The exterior design has bright pops of yellow with a section of transparent red glass. “Dancing arches” will be visible to customers in the drive-thru as they get closer to the wall and then disappear as they drive away.

“I think the building looks great,” Mayor Haig Haleblian said. “It’s very well done, well executed.”

McDonald’s representatives estimate that the buildout will take approximately five months.