Crystal Lake man accused of attacking woman in Chicago parking garage

A Crystal Lake man has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Chicago parking garage, police said.

Garland Benton, 45, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery in a public place and one count each of aggravated criminal sexual abuse causing bodily harm and aggravated criminal sexual assault causing bodily harm, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Benton was arrested about 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of South Archer Avenue by members of the Chicago Police Department’s Public Transportation Section, police said.

According to authorities, witnesses identified Benton as the person who battered, sexually abused and attempted to sexually assault a 20-year-old woman in the 0-100 block of North Michigan Avenue. That block borders Millennium Park, which has a parking garage beneath it.

During the incident, police said the assailant pushed a 65-year-old woman who attempted to intervene then fled the scene. Benton was located a short time later, placed into custody and subsequently charged accordingly, police said.

Benton is set to make an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.