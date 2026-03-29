Melrose Park man charged with attempted murder, burglary in Huntley incident

Huntley police say a man was waiting inside a Huntley home to confront the homeowner with a knife Friday night, but was foiled when police arrived instead.

According to a news release from the Huntley Police Department, officers were called Friday evening to the 13200 block of Sierra Glen Road for a request for assistance. Upon entering the home, police found Juan A. Dela Cruz Lopez, 21, hiding inside the residence.

Dela Cruz Lopez was taken into custody without incident, and a knife was recovered from his person, according to the release.

Their initial investigation determined that Dela Cruz Lopez entered the home through an open garage door and was waiting to confront the homeowner upon his return to the home with the intent to commit murder, according to the release. Police did not say what the relationship, if any, is between the resident and Dela Cruz Lopez.

This was an isolated incident, officials said in the release, with no indication of a wider threat to the community.

Dela Cruz Lopez was charged with felony counts of attempted murder and residential burglary and taken to the Kane County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Huntley Police Department at 847-515-5311. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the Huntley Police Tip Line at 847-515-5333.