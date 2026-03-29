Fire destroys pickup truck, trailer and contents Saturday near Marengo

A fire near Marengo on Saturday, March 28, 2026, destroyed a pickup truck, a trailer and two motorcycles inside it. (Photos provided by the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

A fire that destroyed a pickup truck and the trailer it was towing Saturday near Marengo is under investigation, according to officials.

The car and two motorcycles that were inside the trailer are a total loss, according to the Marengo Fire & Rescue District.

Firefighters were called about 4:50 p.m. to the 18700 block of Route 176 in unincorporated Marengo for a report of a vehicle on fire, according to a news release.

At the scene, firefighters found a pickup truck and a 24-foot enclosed trailer in heavy fire conditions. Crews worked to put out the blaze and prevent it from spreading further into the truck cab, according to the release.

The driver, an adult man, told fire officials he saw smoke from his rearview mirror and was able to pull over safely before exiting the truck. He was not injured, according to the release.

Route 176 was closed in both directions for about an hour while crews were on-scene.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts received assistance from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the Marengo Police Department.