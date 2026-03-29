Cary-Grove’s Logan Abrams wins shot put title at Illinois Top Times: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys track and field

Illinois Top Times Championships: At Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Cary-Grove’s Logan Abrams won the Class 3A shot put championship with a throw of 18.62 meters. Harvard’s Braden Wittum was third in the 2A shot put (16.93 meters).

Burlington Central’s Jaxon Davis finished 10th in the Class 3A pole vault (3.95 meters). Also for the Rockets, Brandon Pflug, Venkata dheeraj Anantha, Dane Walikonis and Daniel Burke took ninth in the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:37.26. Max Gemelli, Lennox Lenart, Adin Swan and Conner Kudelka finished 16th in the 4x200 relay (1:35.25) for Central.

Girls track and field

Illinois Top Times Championships: At Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Burlington Central’s LaRaiya Cunningham was runner-up in the Class 3A triple jump (11.71 meters) and 13th in the long jump (5.18 meters). Crystal Lake Central’s Ryleigh Mazzacano finished third in the 3A high jump with a leap of 1.64 meters.

Also for Burlington Central, Addison Davis took fourth in the 800 meters in 2:19.78. Davis, O’Brien, Taryn Borst and Maria Kutrovatz took sixth in the 4x400 relay in 4:09.70. Davis, Julia Haacker, Callie Pflug and Isabella Munoz (9:52.97) took sixth in the 4x800 relay.

O’Brien was sixth in the high jump at 1.55 meters and seventh in the 400 meters (1:00.11). Central’s Gracelin Turschman (3.30 meters) finished eighth in the pole vault, while Callie Gates took fourth in the triple jump (11.21 meters), 11th in the long jump (5.24 meters) and 18th in the 200 meters (26.98).

Johnsburg’s Hope Klosowicz finished seventh in the Class 2A 400 meters in 1:00.33.

Baseball

Dundee-Crown 9, Schaumburg 8: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (2-2) rallied with five runs in the seventh to knock off the Saxons in nonconference action. Ryan Pierce was 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI and Liam Farrell and Cole Pearson drove in two runs apiece. Anthony Horner picked up the win in relief, allowing a run over 2⅓ innings.

Huntley 9, East Moline United 0: At Huntley, Joey Lengle (two runs) and Ashton Jones had two RBIs apiece and Sean Dabe struck out 10 over five shutout innings for the Red Raiders (6-0) in a nonconference win. Travis Dudycha had four strikeouts in the final two innings.

Jacobs 3, Hononegah 1: At Rockton, George Donze went all seven innings, striking out 11 and allowing a run on four hits in the Golden Eagles’ (3-0) nonconference victory. Jace Koth was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs, and Andrew Deegan, Aaden Colon and Ryan Tucker all drove in a run.

Hixson 7, Marengo 4: The Indians fell to 2-3 on the season with a loss on their spring break trip in Tennessee. Hunter Muench knocked in two runs and Caden Oine (two steals) and Aiden Ruark both had one RBI.

Woodstock 9, Rockford Jefferson 3: At Woodstock, Noah Henning was 2 for 2 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs batting leadoff as the Blue Streaks (1-1) picked up their first win of the season. Michael Offdenkamp whiffed 10 batters in five innings, allowing only one hit and one walk. Angelo Pacini, Devin Haggerty, Noah Johnson, Max Haggerty, Chace Waterson, Chase Willard and Henry Noble all had one RBI.

Larkin 8, Woodstock North 7: At Woodstock, the Thunder (1-1) couldn’t hold onto a 7-6 lead in the seventh inning of their nonconference defeat. Lincoln Buening was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and Levi Perrotta was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Boys tennis

Jacobs takes first at Willowbrook: At Villa Park, the Golden Eagles won the four-team Willowbrook Under the Lights Tournament. Samuel Santa Ines and Lyon Sapanhila went 2-0 at singles for Jacobs. Jack Soto and Soham Kalra went 2-0 at doubles.

Softball

Huntley 6, Lincoln-Way Central 4: At New Lenox, Keely Fewell (two RBIs) and Lyla Ginczycki (two runs, RBI) had three hits apiece for the Red Raiders (2-3) in the nonconference win. Lana Hobday (2 for 3) and Avery Collatz (2 for 4) each drove in a run. Layla Olson allowed three earned runs in seven innings, striking out seven and scattering nine hits.