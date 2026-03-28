Huntley police searching for missing teen

The Huntley Police Department is searching for Emilia Rechsteiner, a 15 year old female from Huntley, who was reported missing Friday, March 27, 2026. (Photo provided by Huntley Police Department)

The Huntley Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from the village, who was last seen Friday night.

Early Saturday, March 28, the family of Emilia Rechsteiner called police to report her missing from their home in Huntley. She was last seen there about 11 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the department.

Rechsteiner, who is white, stands 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds, was last seen wearing “black sweatpants, white Adidas shoes with black stripes, and either a brown hoodie with black and gray embroidery on the neck or a gray Norcal Surf Shop hoodie,” according to the release.

The Huntley Police Department is searching for Emilia Rechsteiner, a 15 year old female from Huntley, who was reported missing Friday, March 27, 2026. She could be wearing this hoodie sweatshirt. (Photo provided by Huntley Police Department)

The family told police that Emilia, who also goes by the name Sam, does not have her own cellphone, but may be in possession of one not known to them and not tied to any family account, according to the release.

Anyone with information as to the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call Huntley police at 847-515-5311 or call 911 if an immediate response is needed. The Huntley tip line is also available at 847-515-5333.

The department asks parents of children who may have information about the case to talk to their kids about what they know and the importance of being forthcoming with the police for the safety of Emilia.