Teen missing from Huntley has been located

A 15-year-old Huntley girl reported missing Saturday from the village has returned home, the Huntley Police Department said Sunday.

“Investigators, with assistance from outside law enforcement agencies, helped return this juvenile to family members,” according to a news release.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, March 28, the girl’s family had called police to report her missing from their home in Huntley. She was last seen there about 11 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the department.

No further information about her return was provided.