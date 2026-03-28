Huntley baseball team shuts out Marian Central: Friday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

Huntley 10, Marian Central 0: At Huntley, Tommy Gasner went 2 for 2 with one double and three RBIs, while Matt Keaty went 2 for 2 with one run scored and one RBI as the Red Raiders remained undefeated with a nonconference victory over the Hurricanes on Friday evening.

Brady Klepfer started for Huntley (5-0) and struck out eight batters over three shutout frames. Ben Anton entered in relief and added five strikeouts over two innings pitched. The two allowed just three hits.

Hampshire 14, Guilford 4: At Hampshire, Nicholas Lueders went 3 for 4 with one home run and four RBIs, while Shane Pfeiffer and Logan Nawrocki each hit doubles as the Whip-Purs defeated the Vikings in nonconference play. Nawrocki recorded two RBIs and Pfeiffer scored two runs for the Whips (3-0-1), who remained unbeaten with the win.

Palatine 9, Dundee-Crown 4: At Carpentersville, Cole Pearson and Ikey Grzynkowicz each recorded two hits as the Chargers fell to the Pirates in a nonconference matchup. Max Backaus started on the mound, throwing three and two-thirds innings and striking out four. The Chargers dropped to 1-2 on the season with Friday’s defeat.

Signal Mountain 7, Marengo 5: At Tennessee, Brady Kentgen went 4 for 4 with one double and two runs scored as the Indians fell to the Eagles in nonconference play. Max Broughton went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Alex Johnson and Hunter Muench each recorded two RBIs to help lead the Indians (2-2) at the plate.

Softball

Marian Central 7, Auburn 2: At Woodstock, Bailey Keller went 3 for 4 with three singles and three runs scored, while Kaylie Kowalsky went 3 for 4 with one triple and two RBIs as the Hurricanes beat the Knights.

Vivianna Lara went 3 for 3 with two doubles and Christine Chmiel was 2 for 4 with two singles and two RBIs. Chmiel threw a complete game and struck out 18 batters to lead Marian Central (5-1) in the victory. Claire Ostrowski went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles for the Hurricanes.

Boys Tennis

Willowbrook Quad: At Villa Park, Jacobs picked up victories over Morton, Argo and Willowbrook during the Willowbrook Spring Break Quad Meet. The Golden Eagles won each match in 4-0 fashion.

Girls Soccer

Guilford 6, Jacobs 1: At Rockford, the Golden Eagles lost to the Vikings in a nonconference matchup, falling to 1-2-1 on the season.