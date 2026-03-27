CL South’s DeLoach, Mauer combine for no-hitter: Thursday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

Crystal Lake South 5, Monsignor Farrell (N.Y.) 0: At St. Petersburg, Florida, Devin DeLoach tossed five scoreless innings without allowing a hit and struck out 13, while Tanner Mauer completed the no-hitter for the Gators (3-0) with two shutout innings and five strikeouts. Carson Trivellini had two RBIs and two runs scored.

Woodstock North 8, Belvidere 5: At Woodstock, Zaiden Vess (2 for 4, two steals), Lincoln Buening and Tucker Kalish (two steals) all knocked in two runs for the Thunder (1-0) in a season-opening win. Braeden Berner went 3 for 4. AJ Cohen didn’t allow a hit over three innings, striking out four.

Huntley 8, Hononegah 3: At Rockton, the Red Raiders improved to 4-0 with a nonconference victory. Gavin Rettberg, batting ninth, went 3 for 3 with a home and three RBIs. Drew Borkowski and Kyle Ziebell (two RBIs) also added homers for Huntley. Liam Nash struck out seven batters over 3⅓ scoreless innings, scattering two hits and three walks.

Springville (Ala.) 10, Marengo 5: At Tennessee, Max Broughton was 2 for 2 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs for the Indians (2-1). Alex Johnson gave up two earned runs over 4⅔ innings with seven strikeouts.