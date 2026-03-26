Matt Bychowsky’s gem leads Crystal Lake South past St. Viator in Florida: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

Crystal Lake South, 4 St. Viator 1: At Tampa, Florida, Matt Bychowsky threw a two-hitter, as the Gators improved to 2-0 on their spring break trip. Tanner Maurer and Wes Bogda both went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead a 10-hit attack. Maurer and Nick Stowasser had doubles, and Jackson Lee added a triple. Bychowsky struck out four and walked two. The only run he allowed was unearned.

Johnsburg 19, Indian Creek 1: At Johnsburg, Brady Fisher went 2 for 3 with a double and five RBIs, and the Skyhawks (5-0) won under the lights. Peyton Mesce had a single and three RBIs. Johnsburg got two RBIs apiece from Nate Frost, Ashton Stern, Jacob Smith (double) and Josh Speer. Stern threw three no-hit innings, striking out six.

Prairie Ridge 12, Belvidere 2 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Beckett Breseman, Cameron Davis and Jack Spindler homered for the Wolves (2-1). Breseman (2 for 3), Gabe Winkelman (2 for 3), Gavin Piekos (2 for 2), Jack Herman and Jake Flesch had doubles. Davis (four RBI), Maddon McKim and Zach Techen also had two hits apiece. Spindler’s home run was a three-run shot. Jack Reina pitched all five innings, striking out five and allowing five hits.

Burlington Central 11, Batavia 11: At Batavia, Liam Schultz was 2 for 4 with a homer, double and five RBIs for the Rockets. Sam Maglares drove in two runs, Zach Hartwig went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Jaxton Bovee was 2 for 3 with two walks and an RBI.

Marengo 8, Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences 3: At Chattanooga, Tennessee, Alex Johnson went 3 for 5 with four RBIs, as the Indians (2-0) opened their spring-break trip with a win. Caden Oine doubled, walked and scored twice. Oine pitched four innings to earn the win. Max Broughton threw the final three innings, striking out five, to notch the save.

Hononegah 12, Woodstock 3: At Rockton, Sonny Marsalla was 2 for 3 with a walk, and Brenner Swanson went 2 for 2 with a walk for the Blue Streaks in their season-opening loss. Noah Henning and Chase Willard drove in runs for Woodstock.

Fairhope 16, Richmond-Burton 3 (4 inn.): At Alabama, the Rockets wrapped up their spring-break trip with a loss. Colton Schwind had a double for R-B (2-2). Ryan Scholberg was 1 for 1 with a stolen base and an RBI.

Softball

Hampshire 18, Elgin 0 (4 inn.): At Hampshire, Ali LeBlanc homered, singled, drove in four runs and scored three times, as the Whip-Purs (1-2) rolled. Julissa Akins (2 for 3, four RBIs) doubled twice, while Alexa Schuring (2 for 2), Becca Coffey (3 for 3) and Jiselle Lopez (2 for 2) also had doubles. LeBlanc, Coffey and Schuring combined on the four-inning no-hitter.

Jacobs 12, Guilford 2: At Algonquin, Avery St. Leger was 4 for 4 with a double and three runs scored for the Golden Eagles (3-1). Kate Takasaki (two RBIs) homered, Molly Hoch (2 for 4) tripled and doubled, and Skylee Ferrante (2 for 4, two RBIs) and Talia Di Silvio (2 for 3, two RBIs) also had doubles. Olivia Fillipp was 3 for 4 and scored twice. Ferrante also struck out 11 in five innings, allowing two hits.

St. Charles North 8, Burlington Central 0: At St. Charles, Mei Shirokawa had the lone hit for the Rockets (1-3), and she also walked.

Boys tennis

Dundee-Crown 4, Marian Central 2: At Carpentersville, the Chargers got straight-set wins in singles from Aarav Shah (No. 1) and Nate Rekuc (No. 2). D-C’s doubles team of Mohammad Lakhani and Sebastian Llavona (No. 2) and Jace Ross and Mack Malcolm (no. 3) also won. Marian received doubles wins from Alek Jasovic and Marc Cheng (No. 1) and Trevor Zopp and Jacob Winnecke (No. 4).