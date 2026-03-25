Gavin Piekos swats homer for Prairie Ridge in win over Palatine: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

Prairie Ridge 8, Palatine 4: At Palatine, Gavin Piekos hit a home run and drove in three runs for the Wolves in the nonconference win. Jack Spindler was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. Colt Zaleski allowed one run in five innings, striking out six and walking two.

Cary-Grove 8, Herrin 1: At Marion, Ryan Koltz hit a homer and drove in four in a nonconference victory for the Trojans. Wyatt Mallmann, Nicky Dipaolo and Oskar Freund combined on the one-run effort on the mound.

Genoa-Kingston 12, Harvard 5: At Harvard, Logan O’Brien and Jackson Branum tallied RBIs for the Hornets. Alex Bannwolf struck out seven over four innings of work, allowing five runs for Harvard.

Boylan 11, Marian Central 3: At Rockford, Will Hamill hit a home run and had three RBIs for the Hurricanes in the nonconference loss.

Hampshire 5, Kaneland 5: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs’ nonconference game against the Knights ended in a tie because of darkness. Tyler Rubino drove in two runs for Hampshire, Jacob Ostrowski (3 for 4) had two doubles and Gavin Weston fired six strikeouts in three innings while allowing one run. Mason Stanley posted five strikeouts in three innings, giving up two runs.

Richmond-Burton 11, Quitman 4: At Alabama, Max Martin (2 for 4) and Colton Schwind (1 for 4, triple) each drove in two runs for the Rockets. Logan Johnson had a double and two runs, and Ryan Scholberg had two hits and one RBI. Grayson Morningstar struck out six in six innings, allowing four runs on six hits.

Jasper 3, Richmond-Burton 2: At Alabama, Johnson drove in a run for the Rockets, who were held to four hits in the loss. Anthony Harvey struck out six over six innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits.

Burlington Central 3, Sycamore 1: Sam Maglares had three hits as the Rockets (2-1) won a pitchers’ duel against the Spartans. Liam Schultz gave Central the lead in the fifth with an RBI single. Tyler Kotwica went three innings, allowing two hits and striking out four. Daniel Koertgen got the save after throwing two hitless innings.

Johnsburg 15, Durand/Pecatonica co-op 1 (5 inn.): At Johnsburg, Aiden Majercik (2 for 2, double) and Jacob Smith (1 for 1, double, two runs) each drove in three runs for the Skyhawks. Ashton Stern added two RBIs. Peyton Mesce allowed one unearned run in four innings, scattering two hits with seven strikeouts and a walk.

Softball

Marian Central 15, Rockford Lutheran 0 (4 inn.): At Woodstock, Vivianna Lara was 3 for 3 with a double, triple, two runs and three RBIs as the Hurricanes cruised to a win in nonconference action. Kaylie Kowalsky was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs, and Kaitlyn Kowalsky (10) had two hits, two runs and one RBI. Christine Chmiel (1 for 2, two runs, RBI) struck out six in six shutout innings.

Hononegah 3, Huntley 0: At Rockton, Katelyn Bayness had three of the Red Raiders’ five hits in the nonconference loss. Layla Olson allowed three runs in six innings.

Harlem 6, Dundee-Crown 1: At Machesney Park, Kate Graham had a double and RBI for the Chargers. Andie Robinson gave up four earned runs in six innings.

Belvidere North 5, Hampshire 1: At Hampshire, Adi Edlen, Mia Robinson and Becca Coffey each had two hits for the Whips. Mariah Becerra had a solo home run in the loss. Julissa Akins allowed three unearned runs over five innings, striking out four.

Girls soccer

Elgin 5, Dundee-Crown 1: At Elgin, Rylee Mensik scored for the Chargers in the nonconference loss. Ashling Otte had an assist and Karla Guillen made 12 saves.