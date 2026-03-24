McHenry baseball team scores win over Warren Township: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

McHenry 7, Warren Township 4: At McHenry, Kaden Wasniewski tripled and recorded two RBIs, while Bennett Baumann singled twice as the Warriors beat the Blue Devils in a nonconference matchup.

Aiden Mueller and Garet Lobbins each added base hits in the victory. Ryan Carzoli pitched the final three and two-thirds innings, striking out four batters and holding Warren Township to a run on two hits.

Crystal Lake South 12, Archbishop Stepinac 1: At Tampa, Florida, Michael Silvius threw four shutout innings with three strikeouts as the Gators rolled over the Crusaders in a nonconference matchup.

Carson Trivellini went 4 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs, while Michael Rathjen recorded three RBIs and was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Nolan Dabrowski went 2 for 4 with two RBIs in the victory.

Hampshire 8, Belvidere North 4: At Hampshire, Logan Nawrocki went 2 for 3 with two singles and two RBIs, while Shane Pfeiffer doubled and recorded three RBIs as the Whip-Purs bested the Blue Thunder. Jonathan Alexander and Tyler Rubino each added RBIs in the win.

Nawrocki pitched three innings and struck out two while holding the Blue Thunder to one hit. Dixon Murdock added one scoreless inning.

Richmond-Burton 3, Chilton County 1: At Robertsdale, Alabama, Logan Johnson struck out 11 and allowed just one run on one hit over 5⅓ innings as the Rockets took down the Tigers.

Johnson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead the R-B offense in the win. Anthony Harvey went 2 for 3 with one RBI and Ray Hannemann earned the save for the Rockets (1-0), who face Quitman (Arkansas) and Jasper (Alabama) in a morning doubleheader on Tuesday.

Oregon 11, Harvard 7: At Oregon, Cole Coffer went 3 for 4 with one double, Eltan Powles and Alex Bannwolf each recorded RBIs and the Hornets suffered a nonconference loss to the Hawks on Monday. Logan O’Brien struck out four over two innings pitched in relief.

Softball

Belvidere 4, Burlington Central 3: At Belvidere, Kelsey Covey went 2 for 4 with one double, Sophia Koertgen struck out two over three and one-third innings pitched and the Rockets lost a nonconference game to the Bucs. Burlington Central finished with eight hits in the loss.

Durand 18, Alden-Hebron 1: At Alden-Hebron, the Green Giants avoided a shutout in a nonconference loss to the Bulldogs.

Girls Soccer

Hampshire 4, Jefferson 0: At Jefferson, Julia Grzynkowicz, Shayne Norris and Mikala Amegasse all scored goals as the Whip-Purs shut out the J-Hawks in nonconference play to earn their first victory.

Boys Tennis

Hampshire 2, Streamwood 1: At Hampshire, Parth Patel and Brandon Regalado earned singles victories as the Whip-Purs beat the Sabres.

Patel defeated Patrick Dubienski 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 singles. Regalado bested Sebastian Sanchez-Sosa 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles. Mathieu Veltkamp fell 0-6, 0-6 against Carter Dustin at No. 1 singles.