Woodstock mom continues ‘random acts of kindness’ with bowling fundraiser in honor of late son

Woodstock resident Diane Brokaw is starting her next fundraising effort in April in honor of her son, Zach, who died in a car crash at age 20 in 2015 after falling asleep behind the wheel.

Brokaw announced her final Stuff the Stocking fundraiser in 2024. She decided to end the efforts because of the extensive, months-long commitment of planning and coordinating the event, plus the work of giving out the donations. Brokaw’s fundraisers honor Zach’s giving nature while also raising awareness of the dangers of drowsy driving.

Family friends of Diane Brokaw the Zieman family at the bowling fundraiser in December 2024 at Kingston Lanes in Woodstock. (Photo provided by Diane Brokaw)

After adding a bowling event along with the holiday fundraiser, Brokaw decided she could continue her charitable efforts on a smaller scale. Every April, she plans to host a bowling fundraiser around the time of Zach’s birthday, April 9.

This year’s event will be held at 1 p.m. April 12 at Kingston Lanes in Woodstock. With 100 bowlers already signed up, Brokaw hopes to fill the entire bowling alley, she said.

The scotch doubles tournament is family-friendly and meant for all ages and skill levels, featuring two games where pairs of bowlers alternate throwing the ball. A third “wacky bowl” game mixes up the rules like bowling with the opposite hand and through their partner’s legs.

The $40 per pair entry fee includes three games of bowling, shoe rentals, and a slice of pizza and soda drink for each player.

Registration is required to bowl by April 1. Non-bowlers are welcome to attend as well, as there will be lunch and plenty of raffles, Brokaw said. Raffles include a $1,000 Walmart gift card, a 55-inch smart TV, a 50/50 drawing and cash prizes.

All proceeds will be distributed through “random acts of kindness” in the community in memory of Zach. The random acts are a method Brokaw became an expert in over the years from her Stuff the Stocking fundraisers. She gives out gift cards and cash to people in the community struggling with financial problems to help with things such as medical bills, veterinary bills, groceries and auto repairs.

In the past, donations have gone to veterans, people in recovery and senior citizens, Brokaw said. She also has distributed thousands of dollars in gift cards to local families, hospitality industry employees and volunteers at nonprofit organizations.

In total, Brokaw has raised more than $113,000 in the past 10 years from her Stuff the Stocking fundraisers. Over $6,000 was raised just from her first bowling fundraiser in 2024.

Zach Brokaw was an Eagle Scout and graduate of Woodstock North High School, where he served as president of the National Honor Society, played trombone in the band and was a member of both the track and cross country teams. He was a member of both the McHenry County and Illinois Audubon Societies, as well as the Climate Justice Coalition, according to his obituary.

To attend the Bowling Tournament for Zach, register at Kingston Lanes or email Diane Brokaw at dianebrokaw@juno.com.