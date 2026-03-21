Car crashes through guardrail and into marsh near Woodstock

A driver suffered minor injuries after crashing his car into a marsh Thursday afternoon near Woodstock, officials report.
The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to a call at 4:07 p.m. Thursday to the 2400 block of Hartland Road near Woodstock for a reported crash with a possible water rescue. First responders arrived to a “serious single-vehicle crash,” Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.
“The vehicle had left the roadway, shearing off approximately 150 feet of guardrail along the west side of the road before rolling into a marsh area,” Vucha said in the release.
The adult male driver exited the car before first responders arrived. Paramedics evaluated the driver at the scene and took him to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The crash is under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.