Car crashes through guardrail and into marsh near Woodstock

A driver suffered minor injuries after crashing off Hartland Road into a marsh near Woodstock on March 19, 2026. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A driver suffered minor injuries after crashing his car into a marsh Thursday afternoon near Woodstock, officials report.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to a call at 4:07 p.m. Thursday to the 2400 block of Hartland Road near Woodstock for a reported crash with a possible water rescue. First responders arrived to a “serious single-vehicle crash,” Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

A car sheared off approximately 150 feet of guardrail along Hartland Road near Woodstock before rolling into a marsh area on March 19, 2026. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

“The vehicle had left the roadway, shearing off approximately 150 feet of guardrail along the west side of the road before rolling into a marsh area,” Vucha said in the release.

The adult male driver exited the car before first responders arrived. Paramedics evaluated the driver at the scene and took him to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.