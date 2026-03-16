Winter weather briefly closes an early voting location at Crystal Lake library

Snowplows push drifting snow off Greenwood Road near the intersection of Norgard Road on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

McHenry County’s blizzard warning Monday – landing exactly six weeks after Woodstock Willie’s early spring Groundhog Day prognostication – prompted school cancellations and other closures.

The Crystal Lake Public Library, one of the early voting locations for Tuesday’s primary election, was closed for much of the day after losing power from the storm.

McHenry County Clerk Joe Tirio said around 1:45 p.m. Monday voting was back open at the library.

While the National Weather Service encouraged people to avoid travel if they can Monday, the other early voting sites in the county were open for people to cast their ballot.

Those voting Tuesday will need to go to either their local polling place or the McHenry County Election Center, which is a universal polling place. Tirio said no election day polling places had been affected by the weather.

Most of the county’s school districts announced late Sunday they would go to e-learning or cancel classes altogether Monday.

The weather also prompted garbage collection in Huntley to be suspended for the rest of the day Monday. The village said any household who is serviced by MDC will have service pushed back a day for the rest of the week because of the weather. Woodstock officials said on social media Monday morning that garbage pickup was canceled Monday and garbage pickup this week would be delayed one day.