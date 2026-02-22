Marian Central’s Antonio Aguirre leads local swimmers advancing to state: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys swimming

Stevenson Sectional: At Lincolnshire, Marian Central senior Antonio Aguirre won the 50-yard freestyle (20.72 seconds) and 100 free (45.67) to advance to next weekend’s state meet at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

McHenry sophomore Robbie Rosenbaum tied Fremd’s Alex Ivanov for first place in the 200 free (1:41.23) and was second in the 100 backstroke (48.76) to qualify in both events.

Jacobs co-op junior John Beasley took second in the 50 free (20.93) to advance to the state meet. He also qualified for state in the 100 free, placing fifth with a time of 47.44.

Also advancing in the 50 free were Cary-Grove co-op junior Henry Pracht (sixth, 21.45) and Marian Central senior Justin Bernstein (eighth, 21.61).

Jacobs co-op sophomore Christian Sakolari placed third in diving with a score of 426.60 to qualify.

St. Charles East Sectional: At St. Charles, no local swimmers advanced to the state meet. Huntley freshman Brayden Dudycha took fifth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 52.69.

Girls bowling

IHSA State Meet: At The Cherry Bowl in Rockford, Huntley junior Ashlyn Tenglin tied for 19th at the state finals with a 2,422 over 12 games (201.8 average). Tenglin, who was in 25th after Friday’s first round, rolled a six-game series of 1,191 on Saturday (games of 208, 174, 220, 207, 197 and 185).

Huntley senior Katie Scaletta took 62nd overall with a 2,239 (186.6 average). In Saturday’s final round, Scaletta had games of 147, 160, 160, 199, 179 and 205 for a 1,050.