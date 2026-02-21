Three McHenry County athletes qualify for championship matches: Friday’s IHSA state boys wrestling roundup

At the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, three McHenry County wrestlers advanced to the championship round during the IHSA boys individual state finals. The tournament will conclude with wrestlebacks, medal rounds and championships on Saturday.

In Class 2A, Marian Central‘s Jimmy Mastny (215) and Brendan Nardin (150) each competed in the semifinals. Mastny (52-1), a two-time state champion, scored a 19-4 tech fall over Wauconda’s Finn Loomis to reach the finals. Nardin (12-1) lost by fall against Civic Memorial’s Knox Verbais and will move into semifinal wrestlebacks.

Crystal Lake Central’s Nick Marchese (144) and Crystal Lake South’s Nathan Randle (138) also advanced to the state finals on Saturday. Randle (39-3) defeated Deerfield’s Adrian Cohen by 7-3 decision and Marchese (41-4) took down Deerfield’s Alexander Shvartsman by 16-10 decision during Friday’s semifinal rounds.

In Class 1A, Johnsburg’s Chase Vogel (120) and Richmond-Burton’s Breckin Campbell (285) each fell in the semifinals. Vogel (36-8) went to overtime with Oakwood’s Weston Frazier, losing 4-1. Campbell (33-10) fell by 4-3 decision against Lena-Winslow’s Jeremiah Luke. Both boys will return for semifinal wrestlebacks.

In Class 3A, Hampshire’s Knox Homola (285) won his wrestleback Friday and will compete for a chance to medal on Saturday. Homola (38-5) is the only 3A wrestler from the area still alive after Friday.

Four 2A wrestlers are still alive after winning their wrestlebacks on Friday: Jackson Marlett (Crystal Lake Central), Dan French (Marian Central), Hogan Rice (Marian Central) and Aiden Rodriguez (Prairie Ridge). All four will return to the mat on Saturday seeking medals.

Johnsburg’s Duke Mays (175), as well as Richmond-Burton’s Lelan Nelson (126), Wyatt Franckowiak (138) and Shane Falasca (215), all won Friday wrestlebacks to stay in the hunt. Four 1A wrestlers finished 1-2 at state: Tanner Hansen (Johnsburg), Mitchell Aukes (Marengo), Owen Bills (Marengo) and Frankie Solis (Marengo).

Four 2A wrestlers went 1-2 at state: Eduardo Vences (Burlington Central), Dylan Ramsey (Crystal Lake Central), Aiden Marrello (Crystal Lake South) and Austin Hagevold (Marian Central). Five 2A wrestlers went 0-2 at state: Jacob Turner (Cary-Grove), Logan Aarseth (Crystal Lake South), Zach Wheadon (Marian Central), Tymen Robinson (Prairie Ridge) and Taqi Baker (Woodstock).

Two 3A wrestlers went 1-2 at state: Teigen Moreno (Dundee-Crown) and Michael Brannigan (Hampshire). Four 3A wrestlers went 0-2: Luthor Rajcevich (Hampshire), Colin Abordo (Huntley), Colin Huminsky (Huntley) and Ryan Johnston (McHenry).