More new housing planned for Huntley

Another new housing development could be coming to Huntley.

Village officials recently took a second look at, but did not vote on, plans for the subdivision at the intersection of Coyne Station Road and Main Street.

The village board board first reviewed the plans last year and generally liked them but expressed concerns with traffic flow in the morning going to the high school.

Trustee Vito Benigno said increased traffic has been a big concern for him, but he felt that proposed roadway changes went a long way in alleviating that.

But some on the Village Board liked the earlier version better.

Trustee JR Westberg said the second plan “looks like a monopoly board,” while the first one was “fantastic,” noting roads in the earlier plan had a curve. He wanted Lennar to combine the two, which others on the board agreed with.

Plans have changed since the first review. Among them, a collector road in the middle of the subdivision being removed.

The development would have a signalized intersection at the Main Street and Charles H. Sass Parkway and an access point off Coyne Station Road. There is also an ability for the development to connect to Algonquin Road if it is extended westward, Huntley Director of Development Services Charlie Nordman said.

The proposed development would have 100 single-family and 95 “age-targeted” Andare homes, which are similar to other Andare homes in other parts of the Talamore development.

Nordman told the Village Board last year that the development would have 177 homes, 88 of which would be Andare.

John McFarland of Lennar said a more efficient plan was needed, and more improvements than originally thought were needed on Coyne Station Road.

McFarland said there is a lot of traffic on Main Street at different times of the day, especially from Sass Parkway.

Nordman said the village’s tax base would grow if the development is approved. It could generate an additional $1.68 million in property tax revenue for all of the taxing bodies once fully built out, Nordman said.

The village would have to annex the property, among other approvals. Coyne Station Road also would become the village’s responsibility, Nordman said. There is a 4-acre portion that the current property owner would keep, and Lennar would not develop, Nordman said.

Renderings for a proposed "Andare" home model for a housing development in Huntley. (Rendering provided by Village of Huntley)

Trustee Ric Zydorowicz said it matches the comprehensive plan, and he liked having a signal at the Main Street-Sass intersection, which will help slow traffic on Main Street.

Trustee Marilynn Berendt asked about Main Street and Coyne Station roadwork and was told the developer would need to work with the village and the county to coordinate the timing and what would go there.

Berendt said she felt the home prices were kind of high and the price doesn’t match some of the amenities. She said she didn’t see front porches on a lot of the homes and felt having those would be beneficial.

The single-family homes are expected to go for $480,000 to $600,000, while the Andare homes would go for $425,000 to $495,000, according to village documents.