Huntley’s Ashyln Tenglin 25th at state bowling: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls bowling

IHSA State Meet: At The Cherry Bowl in Rockford, Huntley’s Ashlyn Tenglin sits in 25th place after an opening six-game series of 1,231. Tenglin rolled games of 224, 214, 173, 178, 208 and 234.

Sterling’s Sarah Doughty leds all bowlers with a 1,497, which included a high game of 298. Harlem’s Allison Roberts (1,334) trails Doughty in second by 163 pins.

Huntley’s Katie Scaletta is in 42nd with a 1,189. She bowled games of 239, 171, 208, 182, 214 and 175.

Boys basketball

Hampshire 55, Dundee-Crown 43: At Hampshire, senior Sean Roth scored 15 points as the Whip-Purs wrapped up the regular season and Fox Valley Conference with a win. Tyler Johnson added 13 for Hampshire (10-20, 5-13). Rasheed Trice had 15 and Anthony Spain 12 for D-C (5-21, 2-16).

Alden-Hebron 47, LaMoille 39: At Hebron, Aldo Carreno scored 18 points to help lead the Giants to their most wins in the regular season (13) since 2007. Nick Heber added 10 points and Fabian Carreno had nine for A-H.

Burlington Central 62, Huntley 56 (OT): At Burlington, Ryan Carpenter scored 14 to lead the Rockets to an FVC win. Cash Cumpata added 12 and Declan Wilson 11 for Central (19-12, 13-5). Isaac Muze led all scorers with 19 for Huntley (8-23, 5-13).

Grant 77, Woodstock North 46: At Fox Lake, the Thunder fell to the Bulldogs in a nonconference contest.

Round Lake 68, Harvard 54: At Harvard, Julian Acosta scored 15 points as the Hornets fell to the Panthers in their final regular season game. Jamari Cole added 12 for Harvard.