Undefeated Johnsburg wins regional title: Thursday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls basketball

Johnsburg 49, Regina Dominican 36: At Wilmette, the top-seeded Skyhawks (33-0) remained undefeated and beat the sixth-seeded Panthers in the Class 2A Regina Dominican championship for their first regional title since 2022.

Summer Toussaint led Johnsburg with 18 points and five rebounds, Skye Toussaint had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Addison Sweetwood chipped in nine points and three assists. Kaiely Delulio made four clutch free throws for the Skyhawks, who advance to the Johnsburg Sectional semifinals on Tuesday.

Rockford Christian 58, Marian Central 38: At Hinckley, the fourth-seeded Hurricanes fell to the top-seeded Lions in the Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Regional championship. Marian finishes the season 7-26.