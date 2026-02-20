Six McHenry County athletes advance to semifinals: Thursday’s IHSA state boys wrestling roundup

At the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, six McHenry County wrestlers advanced to the semifinal round of the IHSA boys individual state finals. The tournament will resume with first and second-round wrestlebacks and semifinal matches on Friday.

In Class 2A, Marian Central’s Brendan Nardin (150) and two-time state champion Jimmy Mastny (215) each advanced to semifinal matches. Mastny (51-1) pinned Providence’s Riley Teller and Lake Forest’s Yaree Sandifer in the first two rounds. Nardin (12-0), who scored an 18-5 major decision in the first round, picked up a 19-4 technical fall over Carmel’s Antonio Hinojosa in the quarterfinals.

Crystal Lake Central’s Nicholas Marchese (144) and Crystal Lake South’s Nathan Randle (138) also reached the semifinal rounds. Marchese (40-4) rallied for a 12-7 decision over Antioch’s Chase Nobiling in the quarterfinals, while Randle (38-3) fought for a 4-2 decision over Civic Memorial’s Avery Jaime in his quarterfinal bout.

In Class 1A, both Johnsburg’s Chase Vogel (120) and Richmond-Burton’s Breckin Campbell (285) advanced to the semifinal round. Vogel (36-7) picked up two decisions, including a 3-1 win over Seneca’s Raiden Terry in the quarterfinals. Campbell (33-9) earned a 6-5 decision over Olympia’s Darian Holloway in the quarterfinals.

In Class 3A, Hampshire’s Knox Homola (285) was the only wrestler from the area to win a first-round match. Homola (37-5) defeated Normal Community’s Mason Caraway by 10-5 decision, but fell to Montini’s Gavin Ericson in a 1-0 decision during the quarterfinals. Homola will return for the second round of wrestlebacks on Friday.

Marian Central’s Hogan Rice (113), Austin Hagevold (144) and Dan French (190) all went 1-1 in the 2A tournament and will move into the second round of wrestlebacks Friday. Also finishing 1-1 were Crystal Lake Central’s Jackson Marlett (120), Crystal Lake South’s Aiden Marrello (165) and Prairie Ridge’s Aiden Rodriguez (175).

The following 2A area wrestlers went 0-1 with first-round losses on Thursday: Eduardo Vences (Burlington Central), Jacob Turner (Cary-Grove), Dylan Ramsey (Crystal Lake Central), Logan Aarseth (Crystal Lake South), Zach Wheadon (Marian Central), Tymen Robinson (Prairie Ridge) and Taqiuldin Baker (Woodstock).

Richmond-Burton’s Lelan Nelson (126), Wyatt Franckowiak (138) and Marengo’s Owen Bills (215) all went 1-1 in the 1A tournament and will start Friday’s action in the second round of wrestlebacks. The following 1A area wrestlers went 0-1 on Thursday: Duke Mays (Johnsburg), Tanner Hansen (Johnsburg), Frankie Solis (Marengo), Mitchell Aukes (Marengo) and Shane Falasca (Richmond-Burton).

Six of the seven area wrestlers competing in 3A suffered losses in the first round and will return for the first round of wrestlebacks on Friday: Luthor Rajcevich (Hampshire), Michael Brannigan (Hampshire), Colin Abordo (Huntley), Colin Huminsky (Huntley), Ryan Johnston (McHenry) and Teigen Moreno (Dundee-Crown).