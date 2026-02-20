About 250 Huntley High School students walk out in protest of ICE

About 250 students walked out of Huntley High School Friday in protest of ICE, the latest in a series of such high school rallies in the McHenry County area and beyond.

Huntley School District 158 spokesperson Denise Barr confirmed about noon Friday that the walkout was then in progress. Huntley High Principal Marcus Belin confirmed in a message the walkout was related to ICE and immigration enforcement actions.

Huntley police and McHenry County law enforcement officials were blocking intersections and traffic near the school to ensure safety, according to a message sent to Huntley High School staff students and families. School officials will continue to work with law enforcement, according to the message.

Huntley Police Department Deputy Chief Kevin Keane said the students walked from the high school to Huntley Square downtown. The students were in the Square “for a short period of time” and the remaining 50 to 75 students in the Square headed back to the high school. Police were on hand to try to reduce traffic congestion and keep pedestrians safe, Keane said about 1 p.m. Friday.

In a follow-up message to students, staff and families around 12:35 p.m., Belin said that school leaders had been notified students were on their way back to the school. Belin said students would be scanned in through Minga, the school’s attendance and check-in software, as they reenter the school, which would generate a notification to parents and guardians. Belin said that is part of the normal student-check in process.

Belin said parents who don’t know about their child’s whereabouts and don’t get the notification should call the high school.

In a message sent out to students, staff and families earlier Friday, Belin wrote “while the demonstration is not linked to the educational environment or our schools, Huntley 158 supports our students’ First Amendment right to express their opinions and assemble in a peaceful demonstration as long as it does not disrupt the educational environment.”

Belin wrote school staff did not encourage or discourage walkout participation and that classes would proceed as scheduled.

“Students will not be disciplined for walking out, but are expected to adhere to proper and peaceful conduct that does not disturb the learning environment,” Belin wrote, adding administrators would take action “if the peaceful nature of the demonstration is compromised.”

District officials said if any student causes a disruption or engages hate speech or negative behavior, they will face “significant consequences.”

Students who participate in the walkout would be responsible for the material covered in class, Belin wrote. They will be marked “unverified” if they do not attend class, and those policies still apply.

Students were expected to return to class afterwards, and those who don’t will be marked unexcused and face those consequences, Belin wrote.

Belin wrote that administrators would supervise the walkout as long as students stayed on campus and students were encouraged to stay on the school grounds for safety reasons. Harmony Road, which fronts the school, does not have sidewalks.

A greater police presence was planned for the school grounds and visitors were to be screened upon entry. Parents and guardians with scheduled meetings would be able to enter, Belin said. Students were able to come and go as usual, and those with scheduled appointments would need to check out at the attendance office and leave the school grounds, Belin wrote.

Superintendent Jessica Lombard addressed the potential of a walkout in a message to middle and high school families Thursday.

Lombard said the district has received questions about how protests would be handled. She also encouraged parents to talk about civic involvement with their children and potential involvement in protests. Lombard wrote that students who participate in protests would be unexcused during that time.

Lombard added the district’s schools are on “busy roads without sidewalks, so student safety is a concern.”

She added district officials are not always aware of plans ahead of time but take measures like getting support from local law enforcement.

“Lastly, some students may wish to express their opinions and share messages through different avenues. Please know that our school leaders are available to meet with any student or group who wishes to explore alternate options,” Lombard wrote.

The walkout in Huntley is one of several that have happened in McHenry County and beyond recently. Students in McHenry, Crystal Lake, Cary and Woodstock have walked out in recent days.