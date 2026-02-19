Johnsburg ties IHSA record with 25 3s, Trey Toussaint sets team record: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Johnsburg 89, Harvard 50: At Harvard, Johnsburg tied the IHSA single-game record with 25 3-pointers, and junior guard Trey Toussaint broke the team record with 10 3s as the Skyhawks wrapped up Kishwaukee River Conference play with a win over the Hornets.

Johnsburg (20-11, 12-2) tied the state record for 3s in a game, also accomplished by Eisenhower in 2015 and Yorkville Christian a year ago. Toussaint, who scored 32 points, topped Ben Person’s previous school record of nine 3s in a game.

Jayce Schmitt added 15 points on five 3s, Danny Loud had 13 points and three 3s and Carter Block posted nine points on three 3s. Julian Acosta led Harvard (3-23, 0-14) with 21 points and five 3s, and Christian Pagles and Jamari Cole (three 3s) had nine points apiece.

Marengo 56, Sandwich 38: At Sandwich, Caden Bezik posted 19 points and made three 3-pointers for Marengo (9-22, 4-10) in the KRC win. Parker Weadge had 18 points and Sam Vandello tossed in 11.

Plano 67, Richmond-Burton 59: At Richmond, Gavin Radmer had 16 points, Luke Robinson had 15 and Jace Nelson added 14 in the KRC loss for the Rockets (19-9, 9-5).